Coronavirus Relief Funds: Here's how you can donate to National & State funds, NGOs and more

As the world is struggling with the coronavirus chaos, the government of India has declared COVID-19 a “notified disaster” in addition to the countrywide lockdown for 21 days, as announced by Prime Minister Modi. The lockdown was necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus. This lockdown has put the daily wage earners in trouble. Thus, to help the weaker section of the society, to combatting with the health crisis several people from varying fields are donating for the coronavirus cause. Both the central and State Governments have either set up dedicated relief funds or are accepting donations in the pre-existing relief funds. Also, several online platforms (Paytm, Razorpay, etc.), NGOs (Goonj, YouWeCan), etc. are accepting donations to combat with the current situation. Here’s how you can donate:

Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund

At Prime Minister's Office, South Block, in cash and through postal order, cheque or demand draft drawn in favour of the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and through BHIM App/UPI (VPA: pmnrf@centralbank). Post/money order from any of the Post Offices, without any charges. Through the collection banks portals and the portal of PMO i.e. pmindia.gov.in. Through the cash, cheque or demand draft drawn in favour of the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund deposited with any of the branches of the 26 designated Collection Banks of the PMNRF, mentioning donor details in the challan to be provided by the concerned bank/ branch. No charges will be levied by American Express, Diners Club International, Master Card, NPCI and VISA on the contributions being made through debit/credit cards.

Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund

Bank: Andhra Bank, Vijayawada

Account Number 1: 110310100029039

IFSC Code: ANDB000307

OR,

Bank: State Bank Of India, Vijayawada

Account Number 2: 38588079208

IFSC Code: SBIN0018884

Chief Minister's Assam Relief Fund

Account Name: Chief Minister's Relief fund Assam

Account Number: 35969660230 (SBI), Secretariat Branch

IFSC: SBIN0010755

PAN: AAATC4667K

Chief Minister's Bihar Relief Fund

Account Number: 2065104000002257

IFSC: IBKL0002065

Bank: IDBI

Branch: Kidwaipuri, Patna

CM's Relief Fund for Corona (Chattisgarh)

A/c No.: 30198873179

IFSC Code: SBIN0004286

Delhi CM Relief Fund

Account Number: 91042150000237

Bank: Syndicate Bank, Delhi, Secretariat Branch

IFSC Code: SYNB0009104

CM's Covid Relief Fund (Goa)

Name of account: GOA STATE COVID-19 RELIEF ACCOUNT

Bank: SBI

Account Number: 39235546238

Branch Details: Vidhan Bhawan, Panaji

IFSC Code: SBIN0010719

MICR Code: 403002058

Address of the bank: New Assembly Complex, Panaji, Goa, 401001

Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Gujarat)

Account Name: CHIEF MINISTER'S RELIEF FUND

Account Number: 10354901554

Bank & Branch: SBI, NSC BRANCH (08434)

IFSC: SBIN0008434

Haryana Corona Relief Fund

Account Number: 39234755902

IFSC: SBIN0001509

Address: SBI, Sector - 10, Panchkula

Himachal Pradesh Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Name of Account: HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund

Account Number: 50100340267282

IFSC Code: HDFC0004116

Bank Name: HDFC Bank ltd

Address: Chotta Shimla

Chief Minister Relief Fund (Jharkhand)

Bank: SBI

Branch: Ranchi

Account Number: 11049021058

IFSC Code: SBIN0000167

Chief Minister Relief Fund Covid-19 (Karnataka)

Bank Name: State Bank of India (SBI)

Branch: Vidhana Soudha

Account Number: 39234923151

IFSC Code: SBIN0040277

MICR No.: 560002419

Cheques/DDs may be posted: #235/A, 2nd Floor, CMRF Section, Vidhana Soudha, Bangalore-560001

Government of MP Corona Relief Fund

Bank: HDFC

Account Number: 50100321304770

IFSC Code: HDFC0000062

Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra)

Bank: State Bank of India

Branch: Main Branch, Fort, Mumbai

Account Number: 10972433751

IFSC code: SBIN0000300

Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund (Manipur)

Account Name: Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund

Bank Name: Manipur State Co-operative Bank Limited

Account Number: 70600875695

IFSC Code: YESB0MSCB01

MICR Code: 795808002

Meghalaya CM's Relief Fund

Account Number: 38617186405

IFSC: SBIN0006320

Bank: SBI

Branch: Meghalaya Secretariat

OR,

Account Number: 500100307530750

IFSC: HDFC0002934

Bank: HDFC Bank

Branch: Laitumkhrah

Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Nagaland)

Account Number: 10530527879

IFSC Code: SBIN0000214

Bank: SBI

Branch: Kohima

Chief Minister Relief Fund (For-Covid 19) (Odisha)

Account Number: 39235504967

IFSC: SBIN0010236

Bank Name: State Bank Of India

Punjab Chief Minister Covid Relief Fund

Account number: 50100333026124

Account Type: Saving

IFSC Code: HDFC0000213

Swift code: HDFCINBB

Branch code: 0213

Branch Name: Chandigarh, Sector 17-C

Rajasthan CMRF Covid-19 Mitigation Fund

Account Number: 39233225397

Address: State Bank of India, Secretariat Branch, Jaipur

BSR Code: 0028331

IFSC Code: SBIN 0031031

Government of Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF)

Bank: Indian Overseas Bank

Branch: Secretariat Branch, Chennai 600 009

Account Number: 11720 10000 00070

IFSC Code: IOBA0001172

CMPRF PAN: AAAGC0038F

Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund

Cheque on the name of "CM Relief Fund, Telangana State", to the following address:

CM Relief Fund,

Revenue (CMRF) Department

3rd Floor, D Block

Telangana Secretariat Hyderabad,

500022

Chief Minister's Relief Fund- Tripura

Account Number: 37939987790

IFSC Code: SBIN0016355

Address: New Secretariat Branch (16355)

Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund (Uttar Pradesh)

Bank Name: Central Bank of India

Branch Name: C.B.I. Cantt. Road, Lucknow

Account Number: 1378820696

IFSC: CBIN0281571

Branch Code: 281571

Mukhya Mantri Rahat Kosh Uttarakhand

Account Number: 30395954328

IFSC Code: SBIN0010164

West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund

Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd.

Branch: Howrah

Account Number: 628005501339

IFSC Code: ICIC0006280

MICR Code: 700229010

J& K Relief Fund

Account Number: 0110010100000016

Bank Name: J& K Bank

Branch: Moving Secretariat

IFSC Code: JAKA0MOVING

MICR Code: 190051062

Demand Draft/Bank Draft: J& K Relief Fund

Goonj:

Bank: HDFC Bank Ltd.

Name: Goonj

A/c No.: 04801450000130

A/c Type: Savings Account

Bank Address: Plot No-9, H & J Block,

local shopping complex,

Sarita Vihar, New Delhi-110076

Swift Code: HDFCINBB

IFSC Code: HDFC0000480

MICR Code: 110 240 072

Crowdfunding Platforms:

1- Visit covid19.ketto.org to donate for coronavirus cause (MS Dhoni has recently donated INR 1 Lakh through Ketto).

2- Visit indiafightscorona.giveindia.org to donate for coronavirus cause to buy protection kits for the affected families.

SAFA Society (Hyderabad-based NGO) and Razor Pay:

SAFA Society (Hyderabad-based NGO) and Razor Pay have collaborated to donate COVD-19 kits to daily wagers, migrant workers, street dwellers and their children, etc. This will include basic ratio and hygiene supplies for those in need.

Bank: Vijaya Bank

Branch: Banjara Hills Branch

Account Number: 408601011001394

IFSC Code: VIJB0004086

Zomato:

Visit feedingindia.org to donate for ‘Feeding India’ Initiative. This donation will help the families of daily wage earners where each meal kit (for 5 people) will have wheat flour, rice, and two types of pulses that can be used to cook meals for the family for a week.

PharmEasy and Razorpay:

Donate for an N95 mask amidst the coronavirus chaos. You can donate either by PharmEasy app or the Razorpay homepage.

Paytm, Lifebuoy and YouWeCan:

Paytm has collaborated with Lifebuoy and cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s foundation YouWeCan. To donate, open the Paytm app and look for the dedicated icon “India Fights Corona”.

The global pandemic has gripped nations, compelling governments to impose countrywide lockdowns to contain the spread of the deadly virus. As responsible citizens, let’s donate for the ones in dire needs.