Coronavirus Relief Funds: Here's how you can donate to National & State funds, NGOs and more
As the world is struggling with the coronavirus chaos, the government of India has declared COVID-19 a “notified disaster” in addition to the countrywide lockdown for 21 days, as announced by Prime Minister Modi. The lockdown was necessary to contain the spread of the coronavirus. This lockdown has put the daily wage earners in trouble. Thus, to help the weaker section of the society, to combatting with the health crisis several people from varying fields are donating for the coronavirus cause. Both the central and State Governments have either set up dedicated relief funds or are accepting donations in the pre-existing relief funds. Also, several online platforms (Paytm, Razorpay, etc.), NGOs (Goonj, YouWeCan), etc. are accepting donations to combat with the current situation. Here’s how you can donate:
Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund
- At Prime Minister's Office, South Block, in cash and through postal order, cheque or demand draft drawn in favour of the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund and through BHIM App/UPI (VPA: pmnrf@centralbank).
- Post/money order from any of the Post Offices, without any charges.
- Through the collection banks portals and the portal of PMO i.e. pmindia.gov.in.
- Through the cash, cheque or demand draft drawn in favour of the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund deposited with any of the branches of the 26 designated Collection Banks of the PMNRF, mentioning donor details in the challan to be provided by the concerned bank/ branch.
- No charges will be levied by American Express, Diners Club International, Master Card, NPCI and VISA on the contributions being made through debit/credit cards.
Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund
Bank: Andhra Bank, Vijayawada
Account Number 1: 110310100029039
IFSC Code: ANDB000307
OR,
Bank: State Bank Of India, Vijayawada
Account Number 2: 38588079208
IFSC Code: SBIN0018884
Chief Minister's Assam Relief Fund
Account Name: Chief Minister's Relief fund Assam
Account Number: 35969660230 (SBI), Secretariat Branch
IFSC: SBIN0010755
PAN: AAATC4667K
Chief Minister's Bihar Relief Fund
Account Number: 2065104000002257
IFSC: IBKL0002065
Bank: IDBI
Branch: Kidwaipuri, Patna
CM's Relief Fund for Corona (Chattisgarh)
A/c No.: 30198873179
IFSC Code: SBIN0004286
Delhi CM Relief Fund
Account Number: 91042150000237
Bank: Syndicate Bank, Delhi, Secretariat Branch
IFSC Code: SYNB0009104
CM's Covid Relief Fund (Goa)
Name of account: GOA STATE COVID-19 RELIEF ACCOUNT
Bank: SBI
Account Number: 39235546238
Branch Details: Vidhan Bhawan, Panaji
IFSC Code: SBIN0010719
MICR Code: 403002058
Address of the bank: New Assembly Complex, Panaji, Goa, 401001
Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Gujarat)
Account Name: CHIEF MINISTER'S RELIEF FUND
Account Number: 10354901554
Bank & Branch: SBI, NSC BRANCH (08434)
IFSC: SBIN0008434
Haryana Corona Relief Fund
Account Number: 39234755902
IFSC: SBIN0001509
Address: SBI, Sector - 10, Panchkula
Himachal Pradesh Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund
Name of Account: HP COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund
Account Number: 50100340267282
IFSC Code: HDFC0004116
Bank Name: HDFC Bank ltd
Address: Chotta Shimla
Chief Minister Relief Fund (Jharkhand)
Bank: SBI
Branch: Ranchi
Account Number: 11049021058
IFSC Code: SBIN0000167
Chief Minister Relief Fund Covid-19 (Karnataka)
Bank Name: State Bank of India (SBI)
Branch: Vidhana Soudha
Account Number: 39234923151
IFSC Code: SBIN0040277
MICR No.: 560002419
Cheques/DDs may be posted: #235/A, 2nd Floor, CMRF Section, Vidhana Soudha, Bangalore-560001
Government of MP Corona Relief Fund
Bank: HDFC
Account Number: 50100321304770
IFSC Code: HDFC0000062
Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra)
Bank: State Bank of India
Branch: Main Branch, Fort, Mumbai
Account Number: 10972433751
IFSC code: SBIN0000300
Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund (Manipur)
Account Name: Chief Minister's COVID-19 Relief Fund
Bank Name: Manipur State Co-operative Bank Limited
Account Number: 70600875695
IFSC Code: YESB0MSCB01
MICR Code: 795808002
Meghalaya CM's Relief Fund
Account Number: 38617186405
IFSC: SBIN0006320
Bank: SBI
Branch: Meghalaya Secretariat
OR,
Account Number: 500100307530750
IFSC: HDFC0002934
Bank: HDFC Bank
Branch: Laitumkhrah
Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Nagaland)
Account Number: 10530527879
IFSC Code: SBIN0000214
Bank: SBI
Branch: Kohima
Chief Minister Relief Fund (For-Covid 19) (Odisha)
Account Number: 39235504967
IFSC: SBIN0010236
Bank Name: State Bank Of India
Punjab Chief Minister Covid Relief Fund
Account number: 50100333026124
Account Type: Saving
IFSC Code: HDFC0000213
Swift code: HDFCINBB
Branch code: 0213
Branch Name: Chandigarh, Sector 17-C
Rajasthan CMRF Covid-19 Mitigation Fund
Account Number: 39233225397
Address: State Bank of India, Secretariat Branch, Jaipur
BSR Code: 0028331
IFSC Code: SBIN 0031031
Government of Tamil Nadu CM's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF)
Bank: Indian Overseas Bank
Branch: Secretariat Branch, Chennai 600 009
Account Number: 11720 10000 00070
IFSC Code: IOBA0001172
CMPRF PAN: AAAGC0038F
Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund
Cheque on the name of "CM Relief Fund, Telangana State", to the following address:
CM Relief Fund,
Revenue (CMRF) Department
3rd Floor, D Block
Telangana Secretariat Hyderabad,
500022
Chief Minister's Relief Fund- Tripura
Account Number: 37939987790
IFSC Code: SBIN0016355
Address: New Secretariat Branch (16355)
Chief Minister Distress Relief Fund (Uttar Pradesh)
Bank Name: Central Bank of India
Branch Name: C.B.I. Cantt. Road, Lucknow
Account Number: 1378820696
IFSC: CBIN0281571
Branch Code: 281571
Mukhya Mantri Rahat Kosh Uttarakhand
Account Number: 30395954328
IFSC Code: SBIN0010164
West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund
Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd.
Branch: Howrah
Account Number: 628005501339
IFSC Code: ICIC0006280
MICR Code: 700229010
J& K Relief Fund
Account Number: 0110010100000016
Bank Name: J& K Bank
Branch: Moving Secretariat
IFSC Code: JAKA0MOVING
MICR Code: 190051062
Demand Draft/Bank Draft: J& K Relief Fund
Goonj:
Bank: HDFC Bank Ltd.
Name: Goonj
A/c No.: 04801450000130
A/c Type: Savings Account
Bank Address: Plot No-9, H & J Block,
local shopping complex,
Sarita Vihar, New Delhi-110076
Swift Code: HDFCINBB
IFSC Code: HDFC0000480
MICR Code: 110 240 072
Crowdfunding Platforms:
1- Visit covid19.ketto.org to donate for coronavirus cause (MS Dhoni has recently donated INR 1 Lakh through Ketto).
2- Visit indiafightscorona.giveindia.org to donate for coronavirus cause to buy protection kits for the affected families.
SAFA Society (Hyderabad-based NGO) and Razor Pay:
SAFA Society (Hyderabad-based NGO) and Razor Pay have collaborated to donate COVD-19 kits to daily wagers, migrant workers, street dwellers and their children, etc. This will include basic ratio and hygiene supplies for those in need.
Bank: Vijaya Bank
Branch: Banjara Hills Branch
Account Number: 408601011001394
IFSC Code: VIJB0004086
Zomato:
Visit feedingindia.org to donate for ‘Feeding India’ Initiative. This donation will help the families of daily wage earners where each meal kit (for 5 people) will have wheat flour, rice, and two types of pulses that can be used to cook meals for the family for a week.
PharmEasy and Razorpay:
Donate for an N95 mask amidst the coronavirus chaos. You can donate either by PharmEasy app or the Razorpay homepage.
Paytm, Lifebuoy and YouWeCan:
Paytm has collaborated with Lifebuoy and cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s foundation YouWeCan. To donate, open the Paytm app and look for the dedicated icon “India Fights Corona”.
The global pandemic has gripped nations, compelling governments to impose countrywide lockdowns to contain the spread of the deadly virus. As responsible citizens, let’s donate for the ones in dire needs.