What is the New 'Right to Disconnect' Bill? - Explained Here!

Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025: In today’s world, work doesn’t really stop when you leave the office. Phones keep buzzing, emails pop up at odd hours, and messages from bosses and teams slip into evenings, late nights, and even weekends. This “always online” work culture has led many people to feel burned out, stressed, and unable to balance their personal lives with their job responsibilities. To address this growing issue, a new proposal has been brought forward in Parliament, the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, introduced by Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. This bill aims to give workers a fair chance to switch off after work without fear of punishment or pressure. It wants to create a healthier work-life balance by ensuring employees can rest, spend time with their families, and maintain their mental well-being.

The bill is not about stopping communication entirely; it’s about setting clear boundaries so work does not take over a person’s entire day. Check out: Cabinet Ministers of India 2025: Check the Complete List Here! What is the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025? The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, is a private member’s bill that focuses on protecting employees from work-related calls, emails, and tasks after office hours. Here’s a simple breakdown of what the bill proposes: 1. Employees have the right to say no after work hours The bill clearly states that every employee has the right to refuse calls, emails, or messages outside their working hours. 2. No obligation to respond While employers may still contact workers, the employee is not required to reply once their work hours are over. 3. Overtime pay if they choose to respond

If an employee decides to pick up calls or reply to messages after hours, they must receive overtime pay at the normal wage rate, as prescribed. 4. No disciplinary action for not responding If an employee refuses to answer after-hours communication, the employer cannot take any action against them. 5. Communication only if mutually agreed The bill allows employers to contact employees after hours only during a time mutually agreed upon by both sides. 6. Counseling support for work-life balance The government will provide counseling services to help employees manage stress and maintain a balance between work and personal life. 7. Digital detox centres The bill proposes setting up digital detox centers where people can receive guidance on healthy and limited use of digital devices. 8. Penalty for companies that don’t follow rules