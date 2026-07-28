Rivers of Jaipur: Complete List of Major Rivers
Explore the major rivers of Jaipur district, including the Banganga, Morel, Dhund and Sabi rivers. Know their origin, approximate length and significance.
Although Jaipur is located in the semi-arid region of Rajasthan, it is home to several rivers that play an important role in the district’s drainage system, agriculture and groundwater recharge. Most of these rivers are seasonal and flow mainly during the monsoon. The Banganga River is the most significant river of Jaipur district.
List of Rivers of Jaipur
1. Banganga River
Banganga River's length is Approximately 380 km. It Originates Aravalli Hills near Bairath (Viratnagar) in Jaipur district. It is the largest and most important river in Jaipur district. It flows through Jaipur, Dausa and Bharatpur districts, eventually joins the Yamuna river system. It Receives most of its water during the southwest monsoon.
2. Morel River
The Length of Morel river is approximately 300 km. The river Originates at Aravalli Hills near Jaipur. It is a major tributary of the Banas River. The river Flows through Jaipur, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts. It carries rainwater mainly during the monsoon. It plays an important role in the drainage system of eastern Rajasthan.
3. Dhund River
The Length of Dhund river is approximately 120 km. It flows through several parts of Jaipur district. It receives water mainly from monsoon rainfall. Dhund river acts as a natural drainage channel during heavy rainfall. It is one of Jaipur’s important local rivers.
4. Sabi (Sahibi) River
The Length of Sabi river is approximately 300 km. The river Originates from the Aravalli Hills near Jaipur. It is also known as the Sahibi River. It flows through Rajasthan before entering Haryana and eventually drains into the Najafgarh Lake basin near Delhi.
5. Bandi River
The Length of Bandi river is approximately 45 km. It Flows through Phulera, Phagi and nearby areas of Jaipur district. The river remains dry for most of the year. It contributes to groundwater recharge in nearby villages.
6. Masi River
The length of the Masi river is approximately 95 km. It flows through the Phagi region of Jaipur district. The river recharges wells and groundwater reserves. it is important for local farming communities.
7. Dai River
The Length of Dai River approximately 90 km. The river originates in Aravalli region. It flows through rural areas of Jaipur district. It supports nearby villages and farmland. It contributes to groundwater recharge.
8. Sakha River
The Length of Sakha river is approximately 60 km. It is a minor river flowing through Jaipur district. It receives water during the southwest monsoon. it is an important ecosystem during the rainy season.
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