Rivers of Jaipur: Complete List of Major Rivers

Although Jaipur is located in the semi-arid region of Rajasthan, it is home to several rivers that play an important role in the district’s drainage system, agriculture and groundwater recharge. Most of these rivers are seasonal and flow mainly during the monsoon. The Banganga River is the most significant river of Jaipur district.

List of Rivers of Jaipur

1. Banganga River

Banganga River's length is Approximately 380 km. It Originates Aravalli Hills near Bairath (Viratnagar) in Jaipur district. It is the largest and most important river in Jaipur district. It flows through Jaipur, Dausa and Bharatpur districts, eventually joins the Yamuna river system. It Receives most of its water during the southwest monsoon.

2. Morel River

The Length of Morel river is approximately 300 km. The river Originates at Aravalli Hills near Jaipur. It is a major tributary of the Banas River. The river Flows through Jaipur, Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts. It carries rainwater mainly during the monsoon. It plays an important role in the drainage system of eastern Rajasthan.