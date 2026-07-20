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Sangram Singh Beats Pakistani Fighter in Just 80 Seconds, Wins STRIKE Asia Title

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 16:23 IST

Indian MMA fighter Sangram Singh won the STRIKE Asia Championship after beating Pakistani fighter Mohammed Abid Ali in just 80 seconds. Here is everything you need to know.

Sangram Singh Wins STRIKE Asia
Sangram Singh Wins STRIKE Asia

Indian MMA fighter and wrestler Sangram Singh has made the nation proud again. On July 19, 2026 he claimed the title of STRIKE Asia by defeating Pakistan’s Mohammed Abid Ali in just 80 seconds which is one of the fastest wins of his career. With this win the 40 year old player becomes the first Indian to claim this title and this was his fourth win in professional MMA. 

The match was played in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and here is everything you need to know about this match. 

Quick Match Overview

Here is a quick overview of the match and how it unfolded:

Detail

Information

Event

STRIKE Asia Championship title fight

Date

July 19, 2026

Venue

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Fighters

Sangram Singh (India) vs Mohammed Abid Ali (Pakistan)

Result

Sangram Singh won

Time of finish

1 minute 20 seconds (80 seconds)

Method

Leg attack which was followed by ankle hold and choke submission

Title won

STRIKE Asia Championship

Sangram Singh’s Journey At a Glance

Here is quick overview of his life and how he went from wrestling to MMA

Wrestling Career

Sangram Singh had a very tough childhood as he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis soon after birth. He spent around 8 years of his early life on a wheelchair and came back stronger in a few years. 

He became a wrestler and joined Delhi Police as a sportsperson in 1999. It was July 2015 he won the WWP Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. This win earned him praise from the Prime Minister of India. Moreover, he defended the title in the year 2016. 

MMA Career

Sangram switched from wrestling to MMA later in his life and as he switched he was unbeaten for his first 3 fights. He first defeated Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir in 90 seconds and also defeated Tunisia’s Hakim Trabelsi and France’s Florian Coudier in later on matches. 

Why this Victory Matters?

The STRIKE Asia championship is one of the most recognised titles in the Asian MMA and when Sangram won the title it put him in a small group of fighters who have won this title. Beating an international opponent shows how the Indian MMA is progressing. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 16:23 IST

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