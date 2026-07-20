Sangram Singh Beats Pakistani Fighter in Just 80 Seconds, Wins STRIKE Asia Title

Indian MMA fighter and wrestler Sangram Singh has made the nation proud again. On July 19, 2026 he claimed the title of STRIKE Asia by defeating Pakistan’s Mohammed Abid Ali in just 80 seconds which is one of the fastest wins of his career. With this win the 40 year old player becomes the first Indian to claim this title and this was his fourth win in professional MMA. The match was played in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and here is everything you need to know about this match. Quick Match Overview Here is a quick overview of the match and how it unfolded: Detail Information Event STRIKE Asia Championship title fight Date July 19, 2026 Venue Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Fighters Sangram Singh (India) vs Mohammed Abid Ali (Pakistan) Result Sangram Singh won Time of finish 1 minute 20 seconds (80 seconds) Method Leg attack which was followed by ankle hold and choke submission Title won STRIKE Asia Championship

Sangram Singh’s Journey At a Glance Here is quick overview of his life and how he went from wrestling to MMA Wrestling Career Sangram Singh had a very tough childhood as he was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis soon after birth. He spent around 8 years of his early life on a wheelchair and came back stronger in a few years. He became a wrestler and joined Delhi Police as a sportsperson in 1999. It was July 2015 he won the WWP Commonwealth Heavyweight Championship in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. This win earned him praise from the Prime Minister of India. Moreover, he defended the title in the year 2016. MMA Career Sangram switched from wrestling to MMA later in his life and as he switched he was unbeaten for his first 3 fights. He first defeated Pakistan’s Ali Raza Nasir in 90 seconds and also defeated Tunisia’s Hakim Trabelsi and France’s Florian Coudier in later on matches.