Which City Is Known as the Science City of India?

Science City of India: Kolkata is the capital of West Bengal, which is known as the Science City of India because it is home to India’s largest and most advanced science museum, simply called Science City Kolkata. This iconic landmark combines education, innovation, and entertainment, attracting millions of visitors every year. The city has become a major centre for scientific learning due to its interactive exhibits, research activities, and large-scale science shows that inspire young minds and promote scientific thinking across India. Why Is Kolkata Called the Science City of India? Kolkata received this title because Science City, managed by the National Council of Science Museums, is one of the biggest science centres in Asia. It offers modern galleries, live science demonstrations, and technology-based experiences that make learning fun and accessible for all age groups. Exhibits like space exploration, evolution, robotics, and earth sciences help students understand complex concepts easily. Kolkata earned national recognition for being a city where science is celebrated, preserved, and made enjoyable for everyone.

How Science City Helped Spread Scientific Awareness? Science City has transformed science education by creating a space where learning happens through touch, play, and discovery. It features a dynamic Earth exhibition, a digital planetarium, a time machine ride, and 3D shows that simplify difficult topics. School trips, competitions, and workshops held here encourage curiosity and creativity among children. These efforts have helped Kolkata become a key center for promoting scientific literacy in India and inspiring the next generation of engineers, researchers, and innovators. Major Attractions Inside Science City 1.Space Theatre – A modern planetarium that uses advanced projection technology to show the mysteries of the universe, stars, planets, and galaxies in an immersive way. 2.Dynamotion Hall – A hands-on gallery where visitors can interact with scientific experiments and understand physics concepts through activity-based learning.

3.Evolution Park – A stunning exhibition that takes visitors through the journey of life on Earth, from dinosaurs to early humans. These attractions make Science City a must-visit destination for students, tourists, and science lovers. Interesting Facts About Kolkata 1.One of the Largest Science Museums in Asia Science City in Kolkata is among the biggest science centres in the entire continent, making it a major educational attraction in India. 2.Run by National Council of Science Museums The museum is managed by NCSM, an institution known for its world-class scientific exhibitions and research-based learning models. 3.Hosts International Science Exhibitions Kolkata frequently hosts global science fairs, international robotics challenges, and technology events that attract participants from various countries.