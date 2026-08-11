Total Solar Eclipse 2026 Path Tonight Sweeps Europe: Where to Watch the Rare Celestial Event

People around the world are checking their calendars for the 2026 total solar eclipse and are wondering if it falls on August 12 or August 13. Official astronomical reports from NASA confirm the total solar eclipse in 2026 happens on Wednesday August 12th.

But the celestial event takes place during the early morning of August 13 for observers in parts of Asia and Australia because of differences in time zones.

Read more about how and when to watch the upcoming solar eclipse based on its visibility across different parts of the world to resolve the confusion around its occurrence.

Solar Eclipse 2026 Exact Universal Timing and Key Phases

The entire sky event takes just over four hours from start to finish. The Moon starts blocking the Sun over the northern Arctic. Then it will move across Greenland, Iceland, and Spain.