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Total Solar Eclipse 2026 Path Tonight Sweeps Europe: Where to Watch the Rare Celestial Event

By Harshita Singh
Last Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 16:10 IST

Millions of skywatchers are preparing for the total solar eclipse on August 12, 2026. The path of totality will sweep across Greenland, Iceland, and Spain. Here is where you can view this rare celestial phenomenon, key city timings, and safe observation guidelines.

Total solar eclipse 2026
Total solar eclipse 2026

People around the world are checking their calendars for the 2026 total solar eclipse and are wondering if it falls on August 12 or August 13. Official astronomical reports from NASA confirm the total solar eclipse in 2026 happens on Wednesday August 12th.

But the celestial event takes place during the early morning of August 13 for observers in parts of Asia and Australia because of differences in time zones. 

Read more about how and when to watch the upcoming solar eclipse based on its visibility across different parts of the world to resolve the confusion around its occurrence. 

Solar Eclipse 2026 Exact Universal Timing and Key Phases

The entire sky event takes just over four hours from start to finish. The Moon starts blocking the Sun over the northern Arctic. Then it will move across Greenland, Iceland, and Spain.

Solar Phase Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Partial Eclipse Begins 15:34 UTC (Aug 12) 11:34 AM EDT
Full Eclipse Begins 16:58 UTC (Aug 12) 12:58 PM EDT

Peak of Solar Eclipse 

(Maximum Eclipse)

 17:46 UTC (Aug 12) 1:46 PM EDT
Full Eclipse Ends 18:34 UTC (Aug 12) 2:34 PM EDT
Partial Eclipse Ends 19:57 UTC (Aug 12) 3:57 PM EDT

The longest period of total darkness will last 2 minutes and 18 seconds which is going to occur off the coast of Iceland.

Global Visibility Status of the Total Solar Eclipse 2026

Only people standing inside a narrow strip on Earth's surface will see the Moon completely block the Sun. Millions of others will only see a partial eclipse.

  • Full Dark Path: Greenland, Iceland, and parts of Spain.
  • Partial View: Western Europe, eastern parts of the United States and Canada, and North Africa.
  • No View: India, most of Asia, and South America cannot see the eclipse because it will be nighttime in those regions.

In Spanish cities like Valencia and Madrid the full eclipse will happen late in the evening which is right before sunset.

How to Watch Free Live Coverage of Eclipse Online

If you live in a region where the eclipse is not visible you can still watch it live on your phone or computer. 

NASA and space observatories in Europe will host free live video feeds on YouTube. Broadcasts start around 1:15 p.m. EDT on August 12. It will show telescope views from Iceland and Spain.

This will be the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Europe since 1999. If you plan to watch the skies or tune in online compare your local clock against UTC to make sure you catch the peak times.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Executive - Editorial

Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Aug 11, 2026, 14:32 IST

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FAQs

  • Is Sutak Kaal applicable in India for this 2026 total solar eclipse?
    +
    No. Traditional Vedic guidelines state that Sutak rules only apply where the eclipse is physically visible. Since the eclipse occurs at night for India, no religious or dietary restrictions apply.
  • Where can you watch the official total Solar eclipse livestream online?
    +
    NASA provides an official global livestream of the total solar eclipse tonight starting at 1:15 p.m. EDT (17:15 UTC) on August 12 which will allow viewers worldwide to stream totality live from Iceland and Spain.  
  • Can people in North America see the total solar eclipse?
    +
    No, North America lies outside the path of totality. But viewers in Canada and the northern United States (from Alaska to North Carolina) can watch a partial solar eclipse during the morning and afternoon.

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