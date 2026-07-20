The 14th edition of the South Asian Games (XIV SAG) is set to be held in Pakistan. The games are scheduled from 23 March to 31 March 2027. The sports event will be held in Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad. The games will be participated 3500 athletes from the 8 South Asian nations.The Games serve as a platform for regional sportsmanship, unity and competitive excellence.

Pakistan is the official host country for the 2027 South Asian Games.The host nation rights is given by the South Asian Olympic Council (SAOC).

This will be the third time when Pakistan’s will organised ( the event in 1989 and 2004).

However the 2027 edition will be held beyond the capital city of Islamabad in multiple cities into vibrant sporting hubs.

South Asian Games 2026: Date, Host Cities and Venues

The games will be held in three Pakistani cities: Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad. The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in alignment with Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has locked in the final schedule for the late spring of 2027.