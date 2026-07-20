South Asian Games 2027: Date, Schedule, Host Country and Other Details
South Asian Games 2027: Pakistan to Host 14th South Asian Games in 2027 Across Three Major Cities. Explore dates, host country, schedule and other details for the 2027 South Asian Games (XIV SAG)
The 14th edition of the South Asian Games (XIV SAG) is set to be held in Pakistan. The games are scheduled from 23 March to 31 March 2027. The sports event will be held in Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad. The games will be participated 3500 athletes from the 8 South Asian nations.The Games serve as a platform for regional sportsmanship, unity and competitive excellence.
Pakistan is the official host country for the 2027 South Asian Games.The host nation rights is given by the South Asian Olympic Council (SAOC).
This will be the third time when Pakistan’s will organised ( the event in 1989 and 2004).
However the 2027 edition will be held beyond the capital city of Islamabad in multiple cities into vibrant sporting hubs.
South Asian Games 2026: Date, Host Cities and Venues
The games will be held in three Pakistani cities: Lahore, Islamabad and Faisalabad. The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) in alignment with Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has locked in the final schedule for the late spring of 2027.
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Ceremony
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Date
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Opening
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March 23 2027
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Closing
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March 31 2027
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Feature
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Details
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Organizing body
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South Asian Olympic Council (SAOC)
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Participating Countries
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India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Nepal Bhutan, Maldives and Pakistan.
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Anticipated athletes
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More than3500 competitors
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sports aisciplines
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27 core sports
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approved budget
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Rs. 11 Billion
Regional athletic rivalries are renewed sparked by iconic milestones like the historic javelin throw matchups seen on the world stage the 2027 Games are tracking to be an incredibly memorable chapter for South Asian sports.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com