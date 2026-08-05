SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Stage Crashes Into the Moon Near Einstein Crater
A discarded four-tonne SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage collided with the Moon at 8,700 km/h on August 5, 2026. The unintentional collision near Einstein Crater created a fresh lunar crater which provides NASA scientists a rare chance to study artificial impacts without endangering Earth.
A four ton SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage completed an unplanned SpaceX rocket moon crash today. SpaceX Falcon 9 crash happened on the far side of the Moon at roughly 5,800 miles per hour.
The booster had been drifting through space since completing its primary mission. Then it pulled off course by the gravitational tugs of the Sun, Earth, and Moon.
NASA orbital tracking teams confirmed the collision occurred on schedule. Officials also emphasised that the crash happened on the far side of the Moon. The crash also means it poses no danger to Earth or any crewed spacecraft.
How the Spent SpaceX Rocket Ended Up Striking the Moon
When SpaceX launched this Falcon 9 second stage its main job was pushing its payload toward deep space. Reaching that high orbit required using up nearly all of its onboard fuel. It left no propellant behind to engine-burn the rocket back down toward Earth's atmosphere to burn up safely.
The four-ton piece of metal floated in a wide orbit for months instead. Space weather and the pull of nearby celestial bodies over the time altered its path closer to the Moon.
- Impact Speed: Roughly 5,800 mph (9,300 km/h)
- Hardware Weight: Around 4.4 tons (4,000 kg)
- Estimated Crater Size: 65 to 100 feet across
- Impact Location: Far side of the Moon, near Hertzsprung Crater
Why Space Agencies are Watching the Lunar Crash Site Closely
Space agencies do not usually get to choose when or where space junk hits the Moon. Scientists in fact already knew the exact weight, speed, and angle of this rocket stage.
They can use this SpaceX rocket crash to test their crater models.
NASA and international space partners plan to use satellites currently orbiting the Moon like the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. The Orbiter will be used to snap photos of the fresh impact site once the dust settles.
Then comparing photos taken before and after the hit will show how deep the collision dug into the lunar dirt and what materials lie beneath the surface.
Tune into SpaceX’s first earnings audio-only webcast since going publichttps://t.co/0PSOpIvMkM— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 4, 2026
What This Moon Crach Means for the Growing Problem of Space Debris
This collision brings renewed attention to the sheer amount of human made metal left behind in space. Decades of satellite launches and moon missions have left hundreds of tons of hardware scattered across the solar system. Very few rules are there to govern such deep space cleanups.
More and more private companies and foreign space agencies planning moon launches this decade are further leading the space traffic to get busier.
Many space policy experts now want launch providers to design rockets that can clean up after themselves either by targeting empty graveyard orbits or directing spent boosters into safe and controlled locations.
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