SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Stage Crashes Into the Moon Near Einstein Crater

A four ton SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket stage completed an unplanned SpaceX rocket moon crash today. SpaceX Falcon 9 crash happened on the far side of the Moon at roughly 5,800 miles per hour.

The booster had been drifting through space since completing its primary mission. Then it pulled off course by the gravitational tugs of the Sun, Earth, and Moon.

NASA orbital tracking teams confirmed the collision occurred on schedule. Officials also emphasised that the crash happened on the far side of the Moon. The crash also means it poses no danger to Earth or any crewed spacecraft.

How the Spent SpaceX Rocket Ended Up Striking the Moon

When SpaceX launched this Falcon 9 second stage its main job was pushing its payload toward deep space. Reaching that high orbit required using up nearly all of its onboard fuel. It left no propellant behind to engine-burn the rocket back down toward Earth's atmosphere to burn up safely.