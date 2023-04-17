SpaceX’s Super Heavy and 1st Starship is all set to launch on April 17. What time will they get launched?

SpaceX is targeting 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT/8 a.m. CDT) for the purpose of launching its very first Starship along with the Super Heavy booster. It is expected that the launch webcast will commence at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT).

SpaceX is all set for the launch of its first ever and the biggest rocket of the world on April 17. The time at which the rocket will fly is not picked randomly, rather, it is dependent on a myriad of factors.

It is from SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, that the very first combined Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy booster are presently scheduled to launch. The timing of the launch is 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). As per the local time, it will be 8 a.m. at the launch time. However, the big question here is whether SpaceX chooses to wait until later in the time window or chooses to go forward with the mission at the targeted time.

What is the timing of the SpaceX Starship launch?

At present, SpaceX has targeted April 17 as the launch date and 9 a.m. EDT (8 a.m. CDT/1300 GMT) as the launch time of the Starship and Super Heavy. However, it may not be the time when the rocket actually takes off.

The Mission

The mission marks the very first full flight test of a combined Starship and Super Heavy. These two together stand at a height of 395 feet which is actually 120 meters. The aim of SpaceX is to use it as a completely reusable launch system for multiple missions to Mars and the moon. Not to miss, NASA has chosen Starship for the astronauts for the Artemis 3 mission in the year 2025. The Artemis 3 is going to be the very first crewed landing on a lunar planet since the year 1972. However, before thinking of being the moon lander for the Artemis 3 mission, SpaceX is required to make the design perfect, and the very first flight is going to help SpaceX test and achieve that perfection.