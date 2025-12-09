SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Download
Focus
Quick Links

Which City Is Called the Sports Capital of India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Dec 9, 2025, 11:59 IST

Which city is called the Sports Capital of India? Bhubaneswar is known as India’s Sports Capital due to its global sports events, High-Performance Centres, Kalinga Stadium and excellent infrastructure.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Sports Capital of India: Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, is called the Sports Capital of India because it has become a major hub for national and international sporting events, state-of-the-art stadiums, world-class training centres, and top-tier sports infrastructure that supports athletes across hockey, athletics, football, swimming, badminton, and more. The city has invested heavily in sports development and is known for hosting global tournaments, nurturing talent, and promoting India’s sports ecosystem.

Why Is Bhubaneswar Known as the Sports Capital of India?

Bhubaneswar earned this title because it transformed itself into a major sports destination with modern facilities, upgraded stadiums, and a strong government push towards sports excellence. The city is home to the Kalinga Stadium, High-Performance Centres for hockey, football, athletics, and shooting, plus training academies run in collaboration with top international experts, making it a recognised global sports city.

High-Performance Centres in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar has one of India’s largest networks of High-Performance Centres, offering professional training in athletics, shooting, swimming, weightlifting, football, hockey, and sports science support. These centres are designed to create future Olympians and provide scientific coaching, performance analysis, and recovery systems that match international standards.

Kalinga Stadium

Kalinga Stadium is the main reason Bhubaneswar is called the Sports Capital of India. It has hosted the Hockey World Cup, FIH Pro League, IAAF events, national athletics meets, football championships, and major international tournaments. Its modern facilities, spectator capacity, and multi-sport design make it one of India’s most advanced stadiums.

Major International Events Hosted in Bhubaneswar

The city has hosted the Hockey World Cup (2018 & 2023), Asian Athletics Championships, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup matches, FIH Pro League, and Para-sports championships. Hosting back-to-back global events has made Bhubaneswar a top sports tourism destination in India.

Sports Infrastructure Growth in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar has rapidly expanded sports infrastructure including indoor arenas, aquatics centres, athletics tracks, football training fields, and grassroots sports facilities across the city. This widespread development has strengthened youth participation and created a large base of future players.

Interesting Facts About Bhubaneswar

World-Class Hockey Hub

Bhubaneswar is globally recognised for hockey and is one of the few cities to host the Hockey World Cup twice, showing India’s rising dominance in the sport.

High-Performance Model

It is the first Indian city to create sports High-Performance Centres in partnership with leading global organisations, boosting athlete performance.

Smart City + Sports City

Bhubaneswar is both a Smart City and a Sports Capital, combining strong urban planning with world-class sports infrastructure.

Strong Government Support

Odisha’s government invests heavily in sports, sponsoring national teams, leagues, and athlete development programmes, helping India compete internationally.

Fastest-Growing Indian Sports Destination

The city’s rapid rise as a sports hub has placed it alongside international sports cities known for hosting major global competitions.

Read more: Which City Is Known as the Orange City?

Bhubaneswar is called the Sports Capital of India because of its world-class stadiums, advanced training centres, global events, strong government support, and continuous development of sports infrastructure. Keep reading for more topics like this. 

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News