Which City Is Called the Sports Capital of India?

Sports Capital of India: Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, is called the Sports Capital of India because it has become a major hub for national and international sporting events, state-of-the-art stadiums, world-class training centres, and top-tier sports infrastructure that supports athletes across hockey, athletics, football, swimming, badminton, and more. The city has invested heavily in sports development and is known for hosting global tournaments, nurturing talent, and promoting India’s sports ecosystem. Why Is Bhubaneswar Known as the Sports Capital of India? Bhubaneswar earned this title because it transformed itself into a major sports destination with modern facilities, upgraded stadiums, and a strong government push towards sports excellence. The city is home to the Kalinga Stadium, High-Performance Centres for hockey, football, athletics, and shooting, plus training academies run in collaboration with top international experts, making it a recognised global sports city.

High-Performance Centres in Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar has one of India’s largest networks of High-Performance Centres, offering professional training in athletics, shooting, swimming, weightlifting, football, hockey, and sports science support. These centres are designed to create future Olympians and provide scientific coaching, performance analysis, and recovery systems that match international standards. Kalinga Stadium Kalinga Stadium is the main reason Bhubaneswar is called the Sports Capital of India. It has hosted the Hockey World Cup, FIH Pro League, IAAF events, national athletics meets, football championships, and major international tournaments. Its modern facilities, spectator capacity, and multi-sport design make it one of India’s most advanced stadiums. Major International Events Hosted in Bhubaneswar

The city has hosted the Hockey World Cup (2018 & 2023), Asian Athletics Championships, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup matches, FIH Pro League, and Para-sports championships. Hosting back-to-back global events has made Bhubaneswar a top sports tourism destination in India. Sports Infrastructure Growth in Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar has rapidly expanded sports infrastructure including indoor arenas, aquatics centres, athletics tracks, football training fields, and grassroots sports facilities across the city. This widespread development has strengthened youth participation and created a large base of future players. Interesting Facts About Bhubaneswar World-Class Hockey Hub Bhubaneswar is globally recognised for hockey and is one of the few cities to host the Hockey World Cup twice, showing India’s rising dominance in the sport.