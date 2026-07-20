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Which State Produces the Most Olive Oil in India?

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 16:59 IST

Rajasthan is India’s largest producer of olive oil. Learn why the state leads olive cultivation, where olives are grown and how India entered the olive oil industry.

Which State Produces the Most Olive Oil in India?
Which State Produces the Most Olive Oil in India?

Olive oil is a staple ingredient in Mediterranean cuisine and is widely known for its health benefits. Rajasthan is the largest producer of olive oil in India. Keep reading in detail about the olive oil producer. 

Which State Produces the Most Olive Oil in India?

Rajasthan is the largest producer of olive oil in India. Olive farming was introduced in India in 2007 with the collaboration between state government and Israeli experts. 

Why Is Rajasthan Suitable for Olive Cultivation?

Rajasthan’s climate is same like the Mediterranean region. The dry areas make it suitable for growing olives. Some key factors include low humidity, hot summers and cool winters, well-drained sandy soil and limited rainfall. 

largest olive oil producer

Which Districts in Rajasthan Grow Olives?

Commercial olive cultivation is concentrated in several districts, including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu.

How Did Olive Farming Start in India?

India began commercial olive cultivation in 2007 under the Rajasthan Olive Cultivation Limited (ROCL) project. Saplings imported from countries such as Israel were planted in Rajasthan and the farmers were trained for modern cultivation techniques.

Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Olive Oil in the World?

Spain is the largest producer of olive oil in the world, contributing around 40–45% of global production. Other leading producers include:

Rank Country
1 Spain
2 Italy
3 Turkey
4 Greece
5 Tunisia

What Are the Health Benefits of Olive Oil?

Olive oil is considered one of the healthiest edible oils because it contains healthy monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds.

Olive Oil Production

Feature Details
Largest Olive Oil-Producing State in India Rajasthan
Commercial Cultivation Began 2007
Major Producing Districts Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Nagaur, Jhunjhunu
Largest Producer in the World Spain
Main Use Cooking, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Jul 20, 2026, 16:59 IST

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