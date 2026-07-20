Olive oil is a staple ingredient in Mediterranean cuisine and is widely known for its health benefits. Rajasthan is the largest producer of olive oil in India. Keep reading in detail about the olive oil producer.

Which State Produces the Most Olive Oil in India?

Rajasthan is the largest producer of olive oil in India. Olive farming was introduced in India in 2007 with the collaboration between state government and Israeli experts.

Why Is Rajasthan Suitable for Olive Cultivation?

Rajasthan’s climate is same like the Mediterranean region. The dry areas make it suitable for growing olives. Some key factors include low humidity, hot summers and cool winters, well-drained sandy soil and limited rainfall.

Which Districts in Rajasthan Grow Olives?

Commercial olive cultivation is concentrated in several districts, including Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Nagaur and Jhunjhunu.