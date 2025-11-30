Top 10 States with Smart City Projects in India

India's Smart Cities Mission (SCM), launched in 2015, nears its March 2025 completion with 93% of 8,000+ projects done across 100 cities, utilizing ₹1.5 lakh crore. Boosting urban GDP to 63% (despite 31% population). Read along to know more about the complete state-wise ranking followed by top achievers analysis.
State-Wise Smart Cities Ranking (2025)
|
Rank
|
State/UT
|
No. of Smart Cities
|
Key Highlights
|
1
|
Tamil Nadu
|
12
|
Madurai/Coimbatore: 100% complete, ₹3,000Cr state funds
|
2
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
10
|
Agra/Varanasi/Lucknow: 100% fund utilization
|
3
|
Maharashtra
|
10
|
Pune/Mumbai: PPP-driven e-governance
|
4
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
7
|
Indore: 80% waste recycling leader
|
5
|
Gujarat
|
6
|
Surat: 100% first, 25% traffic cut
|
6
|
Rajasthan
|
6
|
Udaipur: 15% tourism boost
|
7
|
Karnataka
|
6
|
Tumakuru: E-governance pioneer
|
8
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
3
|
Visakhapatnam: 3,613 MWh solar
|
9
|
Kerala
|
3
|
Kochi: 95% complete, greenfield
|
10
|
Bihar
|
3
|
Patna: ₹500Cr flood savings
1. Tamil Nadu - 12 Smart Cities: Southern Urban Powerhouse
Tamil Nadu leads the tally with 12 cities, including Madurai and Coimbatore, which completed the projects well in advance with over ₹3,000 crore of state funding. Focus: Smart mobility and waste management, easing congestion by 20%.
2. Uttar Pradesh (10 Smart Cities) - Northern Giant
With 10 cities, including Agra and Varanasi, UP utilised 100% of its ₹4,900 crore allocation. Lucknow's integrated command centres epitomize flood-resilient technology, saving ₹500 crore worth of damages every year.
3. Maharashtra (10 Smart Cities) - Economic Hub Leader
Matching UP with 10 cities, Maharashtra leverages Mumbai-Pune synergy for PPPs. Pune's e-governance cut service times from days to hours and attracted tech investments.
4. Madhya Pradesh (7 Smart Cities) – Central Steady Performer
Emphasizing on industrial corridors, 7 cities; Indore leads on waste recycling with an 80% rate, aligning with mining economies for sustainable growth.
5. Gujarat (6 Smart Cities) - PPP Pioneer
Surat reached 100% completion first through ₹5,000 crore PPPs, reducing traffic by 25% using AI sensors. Ahmedabad increased cargo by 20% through intelligent ports.
6. Rajasthan (6 Smart Cities) - Tourism Tech Innovator
Udaipur and Kota used tourism tech, increasing visitors by 15%. Focus on heritage preservation via sensors.
7. Karnataka (6 Smart Cities) - Tech Outskirts Focus
E-governance was implemented in Tumakuru near Bengaluru; overall, 95% completion despite monsoons.
8-10. Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar (3 Each) – Mid-Tier Transformers
-
Andhra Pradesh: Solar plants in Visakhapatnam generate 3,613 MWh/year, reduce emission by 3,000 tonnes.
-
Kerala: Kochi at 95%, greenfield expansions.
-
Bihar: Bhagalpur/Patna flood tech saved ₹500 cr.
Beyond Top 10: Emerging and Lagging Regions
-
2 Cities Each: Haryana, Punjab,
-
Chhattisgarh, Odisha.
-
1 City Each: Jharkhand, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, Puducherry, Goa, DNHDD, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Tripura.
-
Zero Cities: Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep – Because of low urban density (< 10%).
Key Achievements and Challenges Across Mission
Wins: 1,740 km cycle tracks (15% emission cuts), 100 command centers, 1.7M jobs, 8% GDP spike in leaders like UP.
Hurdles: Northeast funding gaps (₹200M vs. ₹1,000 crore central), CEO turnover (2.5-year avg.), no master plans (65%), COVID delays (30%). Only 18 cities at 100%.
