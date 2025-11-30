Top 10 States with Smart City Projects in India

India's Smart Cities Mission (SCM), launched in 2015, nears its March 2025 completion with 93% of 8,000+ projects done across 100 cities, utilizing ₹1.5 lakh crore. Boosting urban GDP to 63% (despite 31% population). Read along to know more about the complete state-wise ranking followed by top achievers analysis.

1. Tamil Nadu - 12 Smart Cities: Southern Urban Powerhouse

Tamil Nadu leads the tally with 12 cities, including Madurai and Coimbatore, which completed the projects well in advance with over ₹3,000 crore of state funding. Focus: Smart mobility and waste management, easing congestion by 20%.

2. Uttar Pradesh (10 Smart Cities) - Northern Giant

With 10 cities, including Agra and Varanasi, UP utilised 100% of its ₹4,900 crore allocation. Lucknow's integrated command centres epitomize flood-resilient technology, saving ₹500 crore worth of damages every year.

3. Maharashtra (10 Smart Cities) - Economic Hub Leader

Matching UP with 10 cities, Maharashtra leverages Mumbai-Pune synergy for PPPs. Pune's e-governance cut service times from days to hours and attracted tech investments.