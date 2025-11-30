CTET 2026 Application Form
Top 10 States with Smart City Projects in India

By Kirti Sharma
Nov 30, 2025

India’s Smart Cities Mission is entering the final stretch with 93% of 8,000+ projects completed across 100 cities and ₹1.5 lakh crore deployed. A state-wise performance ranking places Tamil Nadu at the top with 12 smart cities, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra with 10 each, driven by high fund utilisation and mobility-tech upgrades.

India's Smart Cities Mission (SCM), launched in 2015, nears its March 2025 completion with 93% of 8,000+ projects done across 100 cities, utilizing ₹1.5 lakh crore. Boosting urban GDP to 63% (despite 31% population). Read along to know more about the complete state-wise ranking followed by top achievers analysis.

State-Wise Smart Cities Ranking (2025)

Rank

State/UT

No. of Smart Cities

Key Highlights

1

Tamil Nadu

12

Madurai/Coimbatore: 100% complete, ₹3,000Cr state funds

2

Uttar Pradesh

10

Agra/Varanasi/Lucknow: 100% fund utilization

3

Maharashtra

10

Pune/Mumbai: PPP-driven e-governance

4

Madhya Pradesh

7

Indore: 80% waste recycling leader

5

Gujarat

6

Surat: 100% first, 25% traffic cut

6

Rajasthan

6

Udaipur: 15% tourism boost

7

Karnataka

6

Tumakuru: E-governance pioneer

8

Andhra Pradesh

3

Visakhapatnam: 3,613 MWh solar

9

Kerala

3

Kochi: 95% complete, greenfield

10

Bihar

3

Patna: ₹500Cr flood savings

1. Tamil Nadu - 12 Smart Cities: Southern Urban Powerhouse

Tamil Nadu leads the tally with 12 cities, including Madurai and Coimbatore, which completed the projects well in advance with over ₹3,000 crore of state funding. Focus: Smart mobility and waste management, easing congestion by 20%.

2. Uttar Pradesh (10 Smart Cities) - Northern Giant

With 10 cities, including Agra and Varanasi, UP utilised 100% of its ₹4,900 crore allocation. Lucknow's integrated command centres epitomize flood-resilient technology, saving ₹500 crore worth of damages every year.

3. Maharashtra (10 Smart Cities) - Economic Hub Leader

Matching UP with 10 cities, Maharashtra leverages Mumbai-Pune synergy for PPPs. Pune's e-governance cut service times from days to hours and attracted tech investments.

4. Madhya Pradesh (7 Smart Cities) – Central Steady Performer

Emphasizing on industrial corridors, 7 cities; Indore leads on waste recycling with an 80% rate, aligning with mining economies for sustainable growth.

5. Gujarat (6 Smart Cities) - PPP Pioneer

Surat reached 100% completion first through ₹5,000 crore PPPs, reducing traffic by 25% using AI sensors. Ahmedabad increased cargo by 20% through intelligent ports.

6. Rajasthan (6 Smart Cities) - Tourism Tech Innovator

Udaipur and Kota used tourism tech, increasing visitors by 15%. Focus on heritage preservation via sensors.

7. Karnataka (6 Smart Cities) - Tech Outskirts Focus

E-governance was implemented in Tumakuru near Bengaluru; overall, 95% completion despite monsoons.

8-10. Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar (3 Each) – Mid-Tier Transformers

  • Andhra Pradesh: Solar plants in Visakhapatnam generate 3,613 MWh/year, reduce emission by 3,000 tonnes. 

  • Kerala: Kochi at 95%, greenfield expansions. 

  • Bihar: Bhagalpur/Patna flood tech saved ₹500 cr. 

Beyond Top 10: Emerging and Lagging Regions 

  • 2 Cities Each: Haryana, Punjab, 

  • Chhattisgarh, Odisha. 

  • 1 City Each: Jharkhand, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, Delhi, Puducherry, Goa, DNHDD, Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Tripura. 

  • Zero Cities: Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep – Because of low urban density (< 10%). 

Key Achievements and Challenges Across Mission 

Wins: 1,740 km cycle tracks (15% emission cuts), 100 command centers, 1.7M jobs, 8% GDP spike in leaders like UP.

Hurdles: Northeast funding gaps (₹200M vs. ₹1,000 crore central), CEO turnover (2.5-year avg.), no master plans (65%), COVID delays (30%). Only 18 cities at 100%.

