These hilarious brain teasers will make your day!

You snooze your alarm 8 times after you finally wake up only to realize that you are late for work. You rush to get fresh, grab a snack, and run to your office. You log in to your laptop and start your work. You work for 8 hours straight and then rush back to work. Next, you spend time with your homies and go back to bed. While not all days are the same, you sometimes may have felt the lack of a genuine wide grin in your day.

Relax, we have got you covered!

We bring to you some exciting brain teasers that might bring a wide smile to your face.

Are you ready?

Excited about the answers? Here you go!

BRAIN TEASER 1:

I have a large money box, 10 inches wide, and 5 inches tall. Roughly how many coins can I place until my money box is no longer empty?

Answer:

Just one, after which it will no longer be empty.

BRAIN TEASER 2:

What do an island and the letter “t” have in common?

Answer:

They are both in the middle of the water.

BRAIN TEASER 3:

What is unusual about the following words: revive, banana, grammar, voodoo, assess, potato, dresser, uneven?

Answer:

Take the first letter of each word and place it at the end. It will spell the same word backward.

BRAIN TEASER 4:

How can a man who shaves several times a day still sport a long beard?

Answer:

He’s a barber.

BRAIN TEASER 5:

What fastens two people yet touches only one?

Answer:

A wedding ring.







Didn’t we make you smile? We are sure we did!