These math riddles are so interesting, you may skip a meal for them!

No matter what the case, the hatred toward math is somewhat universal. Yes, there are folks who like the subject, and score excellent marks in it, but the human mind still finds stories more interesting than math derivatives.

However, we have taken a pledge to make a place for math in the hearts of our dear readers, and that is why we bring exciting math riddles and answers every now and then.

Here you go!

MATH RIDDLES

MATH RIDDLE 1:

If there are three cups of sugar and you take one away, how many do you have?

MATH RIDDLE 2:

John has five sons and each son has a sister. How many children does John have?

MATH RIDDLE 3:

Jessica’s pencil was wearing out and is now only three centimeters long. Her friend Ross’s new pencil was eight times that length. How long was Ross’s pencil?

Excited about the answers?

Here you go again!

ANSWERS:

Answer 1:

One cup

Answer 2:

Ram has 6 children. Each of his sons has the same sister.

Answer 3:

8 multiplied by 3 is 24. So, the answer is 24 cm.