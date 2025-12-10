This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 10 December

Every day has a story, a tapestry of events, achievements and turning points that changed the world. Have you ever wondered what history hides behind a single date? Once we pause and look closely, even an "ordinary" date reveals remarkable milestones. On December 10, many such milestones unfolded: the very first Nobel Prize was awarded in Stockholm in 1901. In 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a global commitment to dignity and justice for every person. Over the centuries, December 10 has also witnessed the end of wars, the birth of nations, landmark treaties and cultural firsts. In this article, we'll revisit these key events, from Nobel laureates to historic declarations, and explore why December 10 deserves to be remembered.
What Happened On This Day—December 10?
Here's what happened in history on December 10:
1690 – First Paper Currency Issued in the Colonies
- On December 10, 1690, the Massachusetts Bay Colony issued the first paper money in the Western Hemisphere.
- The colony had failed in its attack on Quebec and faced a near-mutiny after soldiers went unpaid.
- Paper notes were created as an emergency payment.
- This marked the beginning of paper currency use in North America.
1778 – John Jay Elected President of the Continental Congress
- On December 10, 1778, John Jay became president of the Continental Congress.
- Jay was already a prominent political figure in New York.
- He opposed British interference and supported American independence.
- His leadership helped shape early U.S. government actions.
1830 – Birth of Emily Dickinson
- Emily Dickinson was born on December 10, 1830, in Amherst, Massachusetts.
- She lived a quiet life at home and rarely travelled.
- Her poems explored themes of life, death and nature.
- She later became one of America's most celebrated poets.
1869 – Wyoming Grants Women the Right to Vote
- On December 10, 1869, Wyoming passed a bill giving women the right to vote.
- The decision was partly motivated by a desire for attention and publicity.
- Some leaders also recognised women's essential roles in society.
- Wyoming became the first U.S. territory to grant women full voting rights.
1898 – Treaty of Paris Ends the Spanish-American War
- The Treaty of Paris was signed on December 10, 1898.
- It officially ended the Spanish-American War.
- The U.S. gained territories, including Puerto Rico and the Philippines.
- The treaty marked the rise of the U.S. as an overseas power.
1901 – First Nobel Prizes Awarded
- On December 10, 1901, the first Nobel Prizes were presented.
- Awards were given in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace.
- This fulfilled Alfred Nobel's wishes, who died in 1896.
- The ceremony became an annual tradition.
1903 – Marie and Pierre Curie Win the Nobel Prize
- On December 10, 1903, the Curies received the Nobel Prize in Physics.
- They were honoured for their groundbreaking study of radioactivity.
- They shared the prize with Henri Becquerel.
- Their work changed the future of science and medicine.
1905 – "The Gift of the Magi" Is Published
- On December 10, 1905, O. Henry's famous short story was published.
- It told the moving tale of a couple who sacrifice their prized possessions for each other.
- The story became a classic of American literature.
1917 – The Red Cross was Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize
- On December 10, 1917, the International Committee of the Red Cross received the Nobel Peace Prize.
- The prize honoured its work during World War I.
- It was the only Nobel Peace Prize awarded during the war years.
1920 – Woodrow Wilson Awarded the Nobel Peace Prize
- President Woodrow Wilson received the Nobel Peace Prize on December 10, 1920.
- He was honoured for helping end World War I and creating the League of Nations.
- Wilson did not attend the ceremony due to health issues.
1922 – Canton Bulldogs Claim NFL's First Title
- On December 10, 1922, the Canton Bulldogs became the first NFL champions.
- They finished the season undefeated.
- Their strong defence produced nine shutouts.
1950 – Ralph Bunche Receives Nobel Peace Prize
- On December 10, 1950, diplomat Ralph Bunche won the Nobel Peace Prize.
- He was honoured for his role in mediating during the first Arab-Israeli war.
- He became the first African American recipient of the award.
1967 – Otis Redding Dies in Plane Crash
- On December 10, 1967, soul singer Otis Redding died in a plane crash near Madison, Wisconsin.
- Seven of the eight people on board were killed.
- His hit "Sittin' On The Dock of the Bay" was released after his death.
1974 – Congressman Wilbur Mills Resigns Committee Chairmanship
- On December 10, 1974, Wilbur Mills resigned as chairman of the Ways and Means Committee.
- This came after a significant public scandal involving an affair.
- His resignation marked one of the earliest widely reported political scandals in the U.S.
1977 – Soviets Arrest Dissidents on Human Rights Day
- On December 10, 1977, Soviet officials arrested dissidents in Moscow.
- They blocked peaceful protests planned for Human Rights Day.
- The incident showed the increasing repression of political opposition.
1999 – Ahmed Zewail Becomes First Arab American Nobel Science Laureate
- On December 10, 1999, chemist Ahmed Zewail won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
- He used ultrafast lasers to observe chemical reactions as they happened.
- His breakthrough created the field of femtochemistry.
2009 – "Avatar" Premieres in London
- On December 10, 2009, James Cameron's film Avatar premiered in London.
- The film was praised for its visual effects and 3D technology.
- It later became one of the highest-grossing films of all time.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on December 10?
December 10 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on December 10
- 1830 – Emily Dickinson, iconic American poet.
- 1815 – Ada Lovelace, pioneering mathematician and first computer programmer.
- 1964 – Bobby Flay, American chef and TV personality.
Notable Deaths on December 10
- 1896 — Alfred Nobel (Swedish chemist and inventor) died. He later became known for founding the Nobel Prize.
- 1911 — Joseph Dalton Hooker (British botanist and explorer) died.
- 1967 — Otis Redding (American soul singer-songwriter) died in a plane crash.
- 1936 — Luigi Pirandello (Italian playwright, novelist, and short-story writer) died.
- 2021 — Michael Nesmith (American musician, member of The Monkees) died.
