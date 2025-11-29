This Day in History: What Happened Today in History – 30 November

Every day has a history attached to it, a story of human triumphs, battles and beginnings. On November 30, those stories are vibrant. From the first time someone pointed a telescope at the moon to the birth of famous writers and leaders, November 30 has witnessed events that changed the world. What happened on November 30? In 1609, Galileo Galilei began observing the moon and discovered its surface was rough and cratered, a shocking insight in his time. In 1835, Mark Twain, one of America's greatest storytellers, was born. And in 1874, Winston Churchill, the man who would lead Britain through its darkest hour, came into the world. In this article, we'll walk you through other landmark moments of November 30: wars that began, nations that rose, and milestones in culture and politics.
What Happened On This Day—November 30?
Here's what happened in history on November 30:
1609 – Galileo Begins Observing the Moon
- On November 30, 1609, Galileo Galilei first observed the moon through his telescope.
- He discovered the surface was rough, with mountains and valleys.
- This challenged old beliefs that the moon was perfectly smooth.
- His observations helped change how people understood space.
1835 – Mark Twain Is Born
- Samuel Clemens, later known as Mark Twain, was born on November 30, 1835.
- He worked as a printer and a journalist before becoming a writer.
- He wrote famous books like The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.
- Today, he is considered one of America's greatest storytellers.
1864 – Battle of Franklin, Tennessee
- On November 30, 1864, the Confederate Army of Tennessee attacked Union forces in Franklin.
- The assault failed and resulted in heavy losses for the Confederates.
- Six top Confederate generals were killed.
- The defeat severely weakened the Confederate army.
1874 – Winston Churchill Is Born
- Winston Churchill was born on November 30, 1874, in Oxfordshire, England.
- He came from a respected British family with military roots.
- He later became Prime Minister and led Britain during World War II.
- Churchill is remembered as an influential wartime leader and writer.
1876 – First Thanksgiving College Football Game
- On November 30, 1876, Yale played Princeton in Hoboken, New Jersey.
- Yale won the first Thanksgiving Day college football game 2–0.
- Around 1,000 fans attended despite cold, rainy weather.
- This game helped start a long American holiday tradition.
1886 – Folies Bergère Stages Its First Revue
- On this day, the Folies Bergère in Paris premiered its first revue.
- It marked a new era for the famous entertainment venue.
- The revue style later became a signature of the Folies Bergère.
1939 – U.S.S.R. Attacks Finland (Winter War)
- On November 30, 1939, the Red Army invaded Finland.
- Finland's capital was bombed, killing 61 people.
- The attack began the Winter War.
- Despite small numbers, Finland fought back fiercely.
1950 – President Truman Refuses to Rule Out Atomic Weapons
- On November 30, 1950, President Harry Truman held a press conference.
- He said he was willing to use atomic weapons in the Korean War.
- China had just joined the conflict on North Korea's side.
- His statement increased global tension
1954 – Meteorite Strikes Alabama Woman
- On November 30, 1954, Ann Hodges of Sylacauga, Alabama, was hit by a meteorite.
- The 8.5-lb rock tore through her roof and bounced off a radio cabinet.
- It struck her while she was napping on her couch.
- She is the only person in history known to have been injured by a meteorite.
1965 – Ralph Nader Publishes Unsafe at Any Speed
- On this day, Ralph Nader released his book criticising car safety.
- It quickly became a bestseller.
- The book led to new safety laws and required seat belts.
- It changed how America viewed automobile safety.
1974 – Elton John's Greatest Hits Reaches #1
- On November 30, 1974, Elton John's hit album reached #1 on the Billboard 200.
- It stayed at the top for 10 weeks.
- The album sold more than 24 million copies worldwide.
- It became one of the best-selling albums of all time.
1981 – U.S. and U.S.S.R. Begin Nuclear Arms Talks
- On November 30, 1981, the two superpowers began discussions to reduce nuclear weapons.
- The talks focused on intermediate-range missiles in Europe.
- They continued until December 17 but ended without agreement.
- It was part of lengthy Cold War negotiations.
1989 – Female Serial Killer Strikes in Florida
- On this day, storeowner Richard Mallory was last seen with Aileen Wuornos.
- His abandoned car was found the next day.
- Two weeks later, his body was found in a junkyard.
- He became one of Wuornos' first known victims.
1993 – Brady Bill Signed Into Law
- On November 30, 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Brady Bill.
- It required a waiting period for handgun purchases.
- The law enforced background checks for buyers.
- It became a significant step in U.S. gun control.
2004 – Ken Jennings' Jeopardy! Streak Ends
- On this day, Ken Jennings lost after winning 74 straight games.
- He earned more than $2.5 million.
- His streak boosted the show's popularity.
- Jennings became a household name.
2022 – ChatGPT Is Released
- On November 30, 2022, OpenAI released ChatGPT.
- It became one of the fastest-growing AI tools ever.
- Users quickly adopted it for writing, learning, and creativity.
- It marked a significant moment in AI technology.
Which Famous Personalities Were Born and Died on November 30?
November 30 marks notable birthdays and deaths of influential figures throughout history, celebrating legacies in the arts, science, and sports.
Notable Births on November 30
Shirley Chisholm (1924–2005)
- Born on November 30, 1924.
- First Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress (1968).
- Advocate for civil rights and social justice.
- Later ran for president in 1972.
Billy Idol (1955– )
- Born November 30, 1955.
- British punk and rock musician.
- Known for hits like "White Wedding" and "Dancing With Myself."
- Icon of 1980s rock culture.
Gael García Bernal (1978– )
- Born November 30, 1978.
- Award-winning Mexican actor.
- Known for films like Y Tu Mamá También and The Motorcycle Diaries.
- Influential figure in modern cinema.
Notable Deaths on November 30
- 1954 – Wilhelm Furtwängler — A celebrated German conductor, known for his passionate interpretations of Romantic music.
- 1935 – Fernando Pessoa — Famous Portuguese poet whose writings had a profound influence on modern literature.
- 1933 – Arthur William Currie — Canadian military commander, first Canadian to lead the country's overseas forces during World War I.
- 1996 – Tiny Tim — American singer and ukulele player best remembered for his falsetto voice and quirky songs like "Tiptoe Through the Tulips."
- 2013 – Paul Walker — American actor, known globally for his role in the "Fast & Furious" film series. His death in a car crash made headlines worldwide.
