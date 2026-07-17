Top 10 Largest Banks in the World 2026: Check Where Indian Banks Rank?
China dominates the top 10 biggest banks category in the world. Explore more about the largest banks along with their headquarters and where Indian banks rank.
According to the S&P Global April 2026 compilation. Chinese Banks dominate the global financial system. Out of the top 10 largest banks, China secures the top 7 places. Making the significant impact on the financial systems.
China’s Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) the largest bank in the world with a total assets value of $ 7.65 trillion.
|
Rank
|
Bank Name
|
Headquarters
|
Total Assets 2026
|1.
|
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC)
|
Beijing, China
|
USD 7.65 trillion
|2.
|
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd.
|
Beijing, China
|
USD 6.98 trillion
|3.
|
China Construction Bank Corp.
|
Beijing, China
|
USD 6.20 trillion
|4.
|
Bank of China Ltd.
|
Beijing, China
|
USD 5.2 to 5.4 trillion
|5.
|
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|
New York, United States
|
USD 4. 42 trillion
|6.
|
Bank of America
|
Charlotte, United States
|
USD 3.41 trillion
|7.
|
BNP Paribas SA
|
paris, France
|
USD 3.2 trillion
|8.
|
HSBC
|
London, United Kingdom
|
USD 3.15 trillion
|9.
|
Credit Agricole
|
Paris, France
|
USD 3.1 trillion
|10
|
Postal Savings Bank of China
|
China
|
USD 2.6 trillion
1. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) is the world's largest bank by total assets. ICBC was established in 1984 and its headquarters is in Beijing, China.
ICBC's total assets value is USD 7.65 trillion. The bank serves over 700 million individual customers and approximately 9.4 million corporate clients across China and other 42 countries and regions around the world.
The Chinese bank is co-owned by the Chinese government and Central Huijin Investment.
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Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) is the second-largest bank in the world. It was established in 1951 and its headquarters are in Beijing, China. Its total assets value is USD 5.2 trillion.
The state government of China owns it, with a rural and agricultural community banking network in China.
The bank supports China’s rural communities and agricultural schemes, businesses and programs.
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China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB)
China Construction Bank Corporation is the 3rd largest bank by total assets with approx USD 5.5 trillion. It was established in 1954 and its headquarter is in Beijing, China.
Initially, CCB was established to finance China’s national infrastructure construction. Later, it evolved as a comprehensive commercial bank serving retail, corporate and government institutions.
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Bank Of China (BOC)
Bank of China(BOC) was established in 1912 and its headquarter is in Beijing, China. It is China’s fourth largest state-owned commercial bank. CBC has the most presence across the world more than any other bank.
Currently, it is operating in 62 countries and regions globally. It facilitates China’s most international trade and foreign exchange.
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JP Morgan Chase and Co.
JP Morgan Chase and Co. is the largest bank of the US as per its total assets value but 5th largest in the world. It was formed through the merger of JPMorgan and Chase Manhattan in the 2000. It is headquartered in New York, US.
Its total assets value is approximately USD 3.9 trillion. It is one of the most profitable bank institutions in the world. The bank serves individual consumers, businesses of all sizes, institutional investors, corporations and goverments institutions across the globe.
Where Indian Banks Rank?
No Indian Bank makes a place in the top 1o largest banks category. While the Indian financial market is expanding exponentially. State Bank of India which is the largest bank of the country in the total assets value. However, globally it stands at the 45th place with the $ 877 Billion as per the S&P global’s April Compilation. India’s HDFC Bank ranked at the 76 globally with the total assets value of $ 514 billion.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com