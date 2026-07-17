According to the S&P Global April 2026 compilation. Chinese Banks dominate the global financial system. Out of the top 10 largest banks, China secures the top 7 places. Making the significant impact on the financial systems. China’s Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) the largest bank in the world with a total assets value of $ 7.65 trillion. Rank Bank Name Headquarters Total Assets 2026 1. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) Beijing, China USD 7.65 trillion 2. Agricultural Bank of China Ltd. Beijing, China USD 6.98 trillion 3. China Construction Bank Corp. Beijing, China USD 6.20 trillion 4. Bank of China Ltd. Beijing, China USD 5.2 to 5.4 trillion 5. JP Morgan Chase & Co. New York, United States USD 4. 42 trillion 6. Bank of America Charlotte, United States USD 3.41 trillion 7. BNP Paribas SA paris, France USD 3.2 trillion 8. HSBC London, United Kingdom USD 3.15 trillion 9. Credit Agricole Paris, France USD 3.1 trillion 10 Postal Savings Bank of China China USD 2.6 trillion

1. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) is the world's largest bank by total assets. ICBC was established in 1984 and its headquarters is in Beijing, China. ICBC's total assets value is USD 7.65 trillion. The bank serves over 700 million individual customers and approximately 9.4 million corporate clients across China and other 42 countries and regions around the world. The Chinese bank is co-owned by the Chinese government and Central Huijin Investment. Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) is the second-largest bank in the world. It was established in 1951 and its headquarters are in Beijing, China. Its total assets value is USD 5.2 trillion. The state government of China owns it, with a rural and agricultural community banking network in China.

The bank supports China’s rural communities and agricultural schemes, businesses and programs. China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB) China Construction Bank Corporation is the 3rd largest bank by total assets with approx USD 5.5 trillion. It was established in 1954 and its headquarter is in Beijing, China. Initially, CCB was established to finance China’s national infrastructure construction. Later, it evolved as a comprehensive commercial bank serving retail, corporate and government institutions. Bank Of China (BOC) Bank of China(BOC) was established in 1912 and its headquarter is in Beijing, China. It is China’s fourth largest state-owned commercial bank. CBC has the most presence across the world more than any other bank. Currently, it is operating in 62 countries and regions globally. It facilitates China’s most international trade and foreign exchange.