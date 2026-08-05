India is the second largest producer of tomatoes in the world. China is the leading producer of tomatoes in the world with a total production of 71.70 million tonnes in 2025-26, while India was in the second position with 21.32 million tonnes of tomatoes.

Tomato constitutes around 11.04% of the total vegetables produced in India in a year. Let us look at the top 5 tomato producing states in India.

Top 5 Tomato Producing States

Here are the top 5 tomato producing states in India with the total production as per the first advance estimates of 2025-26.

Rank State Production (2025-26, lakh tonnes) 1 Madhya Pradesh 36.18 2 Andhra Pradesh 27.03 3 Karnataka 23.92 4 Gujarat 16.64 5 Odisha 15.06

Source: PJTAU

Note: India releases multiple advance estimates in a year as production can vary based on the weather and other external factors. Early estimates are expected to change before final data is released.