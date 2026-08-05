Top 5 Tomato Producing States in India
Madhya Pradesh is the leading tomato producing state in India in 2026 and the top 5 tomato producing states produce more than 50% of the total tomatoes produced in India. Check out the complete list here.
India is the second largest producer of tomatoes in the world. China is the leading producer of tomatoes in the world with a total production of 71.70 million tonnes in 2025-26, while India was in the second position with 21.32 million tonnes of tomatoes.
Tomato constitutes around 11.04% of the total vegetables produced in India in a year. Let us look at the top 5 tomato producing states in India.
Top 5 Tomato Producing States
Here are the top 5 tomato producing states in India with the total production as per the first advance estimates of 2025-26.
|
Rank
|
State
|
Production (2025-26, lakh tonnes)
|
1
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
36.18
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
27.03
|
3
|
Karnataka
|
23.92
|
4
|
Gujarat
|
16.64
|
5
|
Odisha
|
15.06
Source: PJTAU
Note: India releases multiple advance estimates in a year as production can vary based on the weather and other external factors. Early estimates are expected to change before final data is released.
Which is the leading tomato producing state in India in 2025-26?
Madhya Pradesh leads the tomato production in 2025-26 with 36.18 lakh tonnes and thereby becomes the leading producer of tomato in India.
Which are the leading tomato producing districts?
In the table above we have seen the top 5 tomato producing states of India, now let's take a look at the districts which drive the maximum output. For Madhya Pradesh, the districts leading the production are Shivpuri, Jhabua, and Shajapur.
For Andhra Pradesh, Chittor, Prakasam, Anantapur, Kurnool, and Visakhapatnam are the main tomato-producing districts. For Karnataka the leading tomato producing districts are Kolar and Belagavi.
What Does the 2nd Advance Estimate for 2025-26 Say?
India's tomato production forecast for 2025-26 as per the second advance estimate is 214.6 lakh tonnes.
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