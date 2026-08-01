Top 10 Most Populated Districts in India
Discover the top 10 most populated districts in India based on the latest official Census data. Check rankings, population figures and interesting facts.
India is the world’s most populous country and is divided into hundreds of districts across its states and Union Territories. While some districts have small populations, others are home to millions of people. According to the 2011 Census, Thane district in Maharashtra is the most populated district in India. Here is the list of the top 10 most populated districts in the country.
Which Is the Most Populated District in India?
Thane is located in Maharashtra. It is the most populated district in India. It recorded a population of 11,060,148 in the 2011 Census. It became the first district in the country to cross the 1 crore population mark.
Top 10 Most Populated Districts in India
|
Rank
|
District
|
State
|
Population (2011 Census)
|
1
|
Thane
|
Maharashtra
|
11,060,148
|
2
|
North 24 Parganas
|
West Bengal
|
10,082,852
|
3
|
Bengaluru Urban
|
Karnataka
|
9,621,551
|
4
|
Pune
|
Maharashtra
|
9,429,408
|
5
|
Mumbai Suburban
|
Maharashtra
|
9,356,962
|
6
|
South 24 Parganas
|
West Bengal
|
8,161,961
|
7
|
Bardhaman (Undivided)
|
West Bengal
|
7,723,663
|
8
|
Ahmedabad
|
Gujarat
|
7,214,225
|
9
|
Murshidabad
|
West Bengal
|
7,103,807
|
10
|
Hyderabad
|
Telangana
|
6,809,970
What Is a District?
A district is an administrative division of a state or Union Territory. Every district is managed by a District Magistrate or Deputy Commissioner. Districts help in the administration and implementation of government schemes.
How Is Population Measured?
Population data is collected through the Census of India. The Census is conducted by the Government of India every ten years. The 2011 Census is the latest official source of district-wise population data.
Why Are These Districts So Populated?
These districts are populated because it has better employment opportunities, Rapid urbanisation, presence of industries and IT hubs, better healthcare and education facilities, strong road, metro connectivity and large-scale migration from nearby districts and states.
Which States Have the Most Districts in the Top 10?
|
State
|
Number of Districts
|
Maharashtra
|
3
|
West Bengal
|
4
|
Karnataka
|
1
|
Gujarat
|
1
|
Telangana
|
1
Population vs Area
The most populated district is Thane (Maharashtra). Largest district by area is Kutch (Gujarat). A district with a smaller area can have a much larger population due to urbanisation.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.