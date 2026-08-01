India is the world’s most populous country and is divided into hundreds of districts across its states and Union Territories. While some districts have small populations, others are home to millions of people. According to the 2011 Census, Thane district in Maharashtra is the most populated district in India. Here is the list of the top 10 most populated districts in the country.

Which Is the Most Populated District in India?

Thane is located in Maharashtra. It is the most populated district in India. It recorded a population of 11,060,148 in the 2011 Census. It became the first district in the country to cross the 1 crore population mark.

Top 10 Most Populated Districts in India