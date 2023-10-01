Currently Top 10 Richest Person in India 2023

India boasts a significant presence on the global billionaire stage, with a remarkable 169 Indians securing coveted spots on Forbes' 2023 World's Billionaires list. This represents an upswing from the previous year when 166 Indian individuals were cut. Our spotlight today shines on India's crème de la crème, the Top 10 wealthiest individuals in terms of net worth.

As of September 2023, Mukesh Ambani reigns supreme as India's preeminent billionaire.

ALSO READ| The Midas List: Top 10 Best Venture Capital Investors In 2023

List of 10 Richest People in India in 2023

Here is the list of 10 Richest People in India in 2023:

1. Mukesh Ambani - $91.7 B

2. Gautam Adani - $54.7 B

3. Shiv Nadar - $28.5 B

4. Savitri Jindal - $24.5 B

5. Cyrus Poonawalla - $20.7 B

6. Dilip Shanghvi - $19.0 B

7. Kumar Birla - $17.8 B

8. Radhakishan Damani - $16.3 B

9. Lakshmi Mittal - $16.0 B

10. Uday Kotak - $13.2 B

This exclusive list derives its data from Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires rankings, offering a comprehensive panorama of India's financial elite in 2023.

ALSO READ| Top 10 Billionaires in the World 2023 as per Forbes List

Richest Person in India in 2023

1. Mukesh Ambani

Age: 66 Years

Net Worth: $96.8 B

Source: Reliance Industries Ltd

At 66 years, Mukesh Ambani commands a staggering net worth of $96.8 billion, setting him atop India's financial summit. As the Managing Director and Chairman of Reliance Industries, Mr Ambani presides over an empire with revenues exceeding Rs 8 lakh crore ($104 billion). Reliance Industries' vast portfolio spans petrochemicals, oil and gas, retail, telecom, and more. The Ambani dynasty sees active participation from his three progeny – Akash, Anant, and Isha – each managing distinct segments of this corporate behemoth.

2. Gautam Adani

Age: 61 Years

Net Worth: $58.5 B

Source: Adani Group

The Adani Group is credited with Gautam Shantilal Adani's impressive net worth of $58.5 billion. Under his direction, this international business controls India's port operations and development industry. Notably, Gautam Adani's wife, Priti Adani, serves as chair of the Adani Foundation, which he established in 1996. Ports, airports, power generation and transmission, and renewable energy are just a few of the group's diverse interests. However, Hindenburg Research has accused Adani of financial misconduct and market manipulation, which resulted in a significant decline of more than $120 billion in his firm's market valuation after the publication of their research.

3. Shiv Nadar

Age: 78 Years

Net Worth: $29.4 B

Source: HCL Enterprise

Shiv Nadar's extraordinary wealth of $29.4 billion is mostly attributable to his ownership of the HCL company. HCL has received praise for its contributions to the IT sector and provides services to prestigious clients including Cisco, Microsoft, and Boeing. In 2008, the Indian government awarded Mr. Nadar the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian accolade in India, in recognition of his exceptional services. Beyond his business prowess, Mr. Nadar is regarded as a recognized philanthropist, as evidenced by his late 2022 donation of Rs. 1,161 crore.

ALSO READ| [Updated] Top 13 Richest Footballers in the World 2023: Net Worth, Career, Salary and More

4. Savitri Jindal & family

Age: 73 Years

Net Worth: $23.7 B

Source: O.P. Jindal Group

Savitri Jindal, a distinguished Indian politician and entrepreneur, holds the esteemed position of emeritus chair at the O.P. Jindal Group. Her four sons, Prithviraj, Sajjan, Ratan, and Naveen Jindal, oversee the diverse business divisions, including JSW Sports, contributing to the development of a vibrant sports ecosystem in India. Savitri Jindal claims the distinction of being India's wealthiest woman.

5. Cyrus Poonawalla

Age: 82 Years

Net Worth: $20.0 B

Source: Serum Institute of India

Cyrus Poonawalla, a stalwart in vaccine development within India, reaps the rewards of surging sales and earnings through his ownership of the privately held Serum Institute of India. Assisting him in its management is his son, Adar. The Serum Institute holds the prestigious title of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, a status bolstered by the widespread utilization of COVID-19 vaccines developed by the SII.

6. Dilip Shanghvi

Age: 67 Years

Net Worth: $18.7 B

Source: Sun Pharmaceuticals

Dilip Shanghvi, aged 67, has amassed a fortune of $18.7 billion through his pioneering endeavours at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. Under his leadership, Sun Pharmaceutical became the first Indian pharma company to achieve a valuation of $5 billion. Shanghvi's growth strategy included a transformative acquisition of Ranbaxy Laboratories for $4 billion in 2014.

ALSO READ| Top 10 Richest Actors In The World

7. Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani

Age: 68 Years

Net Worth: $17 B

Source: Avenue Supermarts Limited

Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani, a 68-year-old entrepreneur and astute investor, is celebrated as the founder of Avenue Supermarts Limited, overseeing a network of over 200 DMart stores in India. Additionally, he exercises control over his investment ventures through Bright Star Investments Limited.

8. Kumar Birla

Age: 56 Years

Net Worth: $16.6 B

Source: Hindalco Industries

Kumar Birla, aged 56, reigns as a prominent figure in the commodities arena, guiding the Aditya Birla Group, which spans sectors such as aluminium, cement, and financial services. Birla also had a significant presence as the non-executive chairman of Vodafone Idea Telecommunications; however, he relinquished this role in 2021 due to mounting debts. In 2023, he assumed the position of a non-executive director. Notably, Birla's offspring, Ananya and Aryaman, have recently joined the boards of flagship companies, poised to infuse fresh ideas and vigour into the business.

9. Lakshmi Mittal

Age: 73 Years

Net Worth: $16.4 B

Source: ArcelorMittal

Lakshmi Mittal, 73, is the chairman and chief executive officer of ArcelorMittal, the biggest producer of steel in the world. In 2019, he collaborated with Nippon Steel to successfully acquire Essar Steel for $5.9 billion, demonstrating his strategic acumen. Mittal retained his post as executive chairman but gave the CEO job to his son Aditya Mittal in 2021. Production at ArcelorMittal's Kryvyi Rih factory in Ukraine has been hampered by recent geopolitical developments, most notably Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

ALSO READ| [Latest] Donald Trump Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

10. Uday Kotak

Age: 64 Years

Net Worth: $13.5 B

Source: Kotak Mahindra Bank

Uday Kotak, 64, is the Kotak Mahindra Group's founder and managing director, a prominent post. He made the tactical choice to reduce his ownership of the bank in 2020, improving compliance and regulatory flexibility. Jay Kotak is being aggressively trained by Uday Kotak to take on a leadership position within the company.

ALSO READ|