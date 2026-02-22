Total Lunar Eclipse vs Partial Lunar Eclipse: What's the Difference?

Total Lunar Eclipse vs. Partial Lunar Eclipse: Have you ever looked up at the sky and noticed that the moon looked different than usual, as if it were turning red? That is said of the eclipse of the moon.

Now that you know, this is called a lunar eclipse, or the eclipse of the moon. You might be interested to know about different kinds of lunar eclipses.

There are three types of lunar eclipses: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse, and penumbral lunar eclipse. Of the three types, the total and partial lunar eclipses are the most common.

We will be discussing the differences between a total lunar eclipse and a partial lunar eclipse here.

Let’s take you through a learning journey where you will be able to understand the difference between the two most common types of lunar eclipse.

But first, let's understand what causes a lunar eclipse.