UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India Quiz: Test Your Knowledge

India now has 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Sarnath. India is one of the countries with the highest number of World Heritage properties. If you’re preparing for competitive exams, this quiz will help you learn important facts about India’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Check your knowledge! 1. How many UNESCO World Heritage Sites does India have as of 2026? A. 42

B. 45

C. 44

D. 47 B. 45 Explanation India has 45 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. These include 37 Cultural Sites, 7 Natural Sites, and 1 Mixed Site. Sarnath became India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2026. India ranks among the countries with the highest number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites. 2. Which was India’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site? A. Taj Mahal

B. Ajanta Caves

C. Sun Temple, Konark

D. Kaziranga National Park B. Ajanta Caves

Explanation Ajanta Caves were inscribed on the UNESCO list in 1983. They are famous for ancient Buddhist cave paintings and sculptures. The caves date from around the 2nd century BCE to the 6th century CE. They are located in Maharashtra. 3. Which Indian monument is known as the ‘Symbol of Love’ and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site? A. Humayun’s Tomb

B. Red Fort

C. Taj Mahal

D. Qutub Minar C. Taj Mahal Explanation The Taj Mahal was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan. It was constructed in memory of Mumtaz Mahal. It is located in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. UNESCO recognised it as a World Heritage Site in 1983. 4. Which UNESCO World Heritage Site is famous for its rock-cut Buddhist caves in Maharashtra? A. Ellora Caves

B. Ajanta Caves

C. Bhimbetka Rock Shelters

D. Elephanta Caves B. Ajanta Caves Explanation Ajanta is renowned for Buddhist murals and frescoes. The caves were carved into a horseshoe-shaped cliff. They served as monasteries and prayer halls. They are among the finest examples of ancient Buddhist art.

5. Which UNESCO site in Delhi is the tallest brick minaret in the world? A. Red Fort

B. Qutub Minar

C. India Gate

D. Purana Qila B. Qutub Minar Explanation Qutub Minar stands about 72.5 metres tall. Construction began under Qutb-ud-din Aibak in 1199. It is made of red sandstone and marble. It is part of the UNESCO-listed Qutub Minar Complex. 6. Which UNESCO World Heritage Site became India’s 45th UNESCO site in 2026? A. Dholavira

B. Nalanda Mahavihara

C. Rani ki Vav

D. Sarnath D. Sarnath Explanation Sarnath is located near Varanasi. Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon here after attaining enlightenment. The Lion Capital of Ashoka, India’s National Emblem, was discovered here. It became India’s 45th UNESCO World Heritage Site. 7. The Great Living Chola Temples are located in which state? A. Karnataka

B. Andhra Pradesh

C. Tamil Nadu

D. Kerala

C. Tamil Nadu Explanation The temples were built by the Chola dynasty. They include Brihadisvara Temple at Thanjavur. They are famous for Dravidian architecture. They remain active places of worship. 8. Which UNESCO Natural World Heritage Site is famous for the one-horned rhinoceros? A. Keoladeo National Park

B. Kaziranga National Park

C. Sundarbans National Park

D. Nanda Devi National Park B. Kaziranga National Park Explanation Kaziranga is located in Assam. It has the world’s largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses. It is also home to tigers, elephants and wild buffaloes. UNESCO recognised it in 1985. 9. Which Indian city is home to the UNESCO-listed Hawa Mahal? A. Udaipur

B. Jaipur

C. Jodhpur

D. Bikaner B. Jaipur Explanation Hawa Mahal is one of Jaipur’s most iconic monuments. It forms part of the UNESCO-listed Pink City. Jaipur became a UNESCO World Heritage City in 2019. The city is known for its planned urban design and royal architecture.