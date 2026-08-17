UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply
Explore the UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents.
The UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to ensure dignified livelihood opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) by providing industry-relevant and customised training specific to each group.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026
Quick Overview: UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026
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State
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Uttar Pradesh
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Launched By
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Government of Uttar Pradesh
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Launch Year
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2016
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Benefit
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₹1,000/month pension; free assistive devices; free UP Roadways travel; divyang student scholarship
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Category
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Finance
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Last Verified
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June 17, 2026
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Official Website
What is UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026?
The UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 was launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh by the Hon'ble Finance Minister during the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-2027.
The scheme is planned to be launched by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.
This scheme provides dignified livelihood opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) by providing industry-relevant and customised training specific to each group.
Objective
The primary objectives of the UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 are the following:
Provide skill development in high-growth sectors
Like
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Information Technology
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Animation,
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Visual Effects
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Gaming and Comics (AVGC),
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Hospitality
And focusing on task-oriented & process-driven roles.
Benefits
The benefits of the UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 are:
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₹1,000/month pension
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Free assistive devices
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Free UP Roadways travel
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Divyang student scholarship
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are
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Permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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Minimum 40% disability is required to avail this scheme
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Must be 18 years or above
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Annual family income below ₹46,080 (rural) or ₹56,460 (urban)
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Must not receive any other central and state government pension
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Disability Certificate (Proof of being a Person with a disability)
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Aadhaar Card
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Bank Passbook
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UP Domicile Certificate
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Education Qualification Certificate
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Passport-size photograph
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Caste certificate (SC/ST to get 80% subsidy)
How to Apply for the UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026?
To apply for the UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026, follow these step-by-step guidelines:
1. First, click the link given below:
https://divyangjanup.upsdc.gov.in/
If you have already applied, then select the type, enter the password and captcha, make login
2. If you are not registered, then go to the left side of the page, click on 'new registration', or click here
https://divyangjanup.upsdc.gov.in/Public/RegistrationForm.aspx?Scheme=HandicapKirtrimAng
3. Fill in all necessary information, starting from district to tehsil and all other details.
4. Submit the application form. You will get the application number; keep it safe.
5. The pension will commence after verification by the Gram Panchayat, block, or district social welfare office.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.