UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply

The UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to ensure dignified livelihood opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) by providing industry-relevant and customised training specific to each group. So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 Quick Overview: UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 Aspects Details Scheme Name UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 State Uttar Pradesh Launched By Government of Uttar Pradesh Launch Year 2016 Benefit ₹1,000/month pension; free assistive devices; free UP Roadways travel; divyang student scholarship Category Finance Last Verified June 17, 2026 Official Website https://www.uphwd.gov.in/en

What is UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026? The UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 was launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh by the Hon'ble Finance Minister during the presentation of the Union Budget 2026-2027. The scheme is planned to be launched by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India. This scheme provides dignified livelihood opportunities for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) by providing industry-relevant and customised training specific to each group. Objective The primary objectives of the UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 are the following: Provide skill development in high-growth sectors Like Information Technology Animation,

Visual Effects

Gaming and Comics (AVGC),

Hospitality

And focusing on task-oriented & process-driven roles. Benefits The benefits of the UP Divyangjan Sashaktikaran Yojana 2026 are: ₹1,000/month pension Free assistive devices Free UP Roadways travel Divyang student scholarship Eligibility Criteria The eligibility criteria for this scheme are Permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh. Minimum 40% disability is required to avail this scheme Must be 18 years or above Annual family income below ₹46,080 (rural) or ₹56,460 (urban) Must not receive any other central and state government pension Required Documents List of the required documents: Disability Certificate (Proof of being a Person with a disability) Aadhaar Card Bank Passbook UP Domicile Certificate Education Qualification Certificate Passport-size photograph Caste certificate (SC/ST to get 80% subsidy)