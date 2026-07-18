UP Gopalak Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, How to Apply, & Required Documents
Explore the UP Gopalak Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, and how to apply.
The UP Gopalak Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide a loan-cum-subsidy scheme for expanding dairy and cattle farming.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents for the UP Gopalak Yojana 2026.
Quick Overview: UP Gopalak Yojana 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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UP Gopalak Yojana 2026
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State
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Uttar Pradesh
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Launched By
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Government of Uttar Pradesh
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Launch Year
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2016
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Benefit
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Bank loan up to ₹9 lakh for cattle rearing (10-20 cows); government pays 4% interest subsidy — farmer pays only 3% effective interest
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Category
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Agriculture
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Last Verified
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May 26, 2026
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Official Website
What is the UP Gopalak Yojana 2026?
The UP Gopalak Yojana 2026 is launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide a loan-cum-subsidy scheme for expanding dairy and cattle farming in Uttar Pradesh.
To claim this scheme, the applicant must apply to register under this scheme. The entire process of this application is available online.
Objective
This scheme usually helps poor farmers who are not able to expand their cattle farming
So, the main objective of this scheme is to provide loans for farmers at the lowest subsidy rate to build a cattle shed and purchase local/crossbred high-yield cattle
Benefits
The benefits of the UP Gopalak Yojana 2026 are that:
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The UP government will provide a bank loan up to ₹9 lakh for cattle rearing (10-20 cows).
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Under this scheme, the UP government will pay a 4% interest subsidy, while the farmers have to pay only 3% effective interest
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are:
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Permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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Should be ready to start or expand dairy farming or cattle farming as their primary or secondary occupation.
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Applicant must have land to build the cattle shed.
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No Upper Income limit is specifically stated in the scheme
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Must be willing to buy 5 high-yield local/crossbred cows.
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Must not be the defaulter on any previous government agriculture/livestock loan.
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Preference given to SC/ST, women, small/marginal farmers, and educated unemployment
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Aadhaar Card
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Bank Passbook
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UP Domicile Certificate
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Detailed project reports for dairy unit
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Caste Certificate
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Must have good CIBIL Score
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Passport-size photograph
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Caste Certificate (only for OBC/SC/ST)
How to Apply for the UP Gopalak Yojana 2026?
To apply for the UP Gopalak Yojana 2026, applicants must follow these steps:
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First, visit the official portal of UP Gopalak Yojana 2026 (https://animalhusb.upsdc.gov.in/), and open the 'Gopalak Yojana' section.
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You can also visit your nearest veterinary hospital or the District Animal Husbandry Officer (DPAO) office to process your application process
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Fill out the application with your applicant names, the location for the cattle shed, and the number of cattle to be purchased.
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Prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), including the total amount of the loan, interest, and estimated milk and income production.
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Submit your application to the District Animal Husbandry Officer (DPAO); the application will be verified.
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After the recommendation from the DPAO, the application will be forwarded to a NABARD-linked bank.
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After the application reaches the banks, the bank's officer reaches the farmer's land to conduct a field verification.
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Once the application approved and the verified by the banks, the loan amount will be disbursed to applicant account.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.