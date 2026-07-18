UP Gopalak Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, How to Apply, & Required Documents

The UP Gopalak Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide a loan-cum-subsidy scheme for expanding dairy and cattle farming.

So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents for the UP Gopalak Yojana 2026.

Quick Overview: UP Gopalak Yojana 2026

Aspects Details Scheme Name UP Gopalak Yojana 2026 State Uttar Pradesh Launched By Government of Uttar Pradesh Launch Year 2016 Benefit Bank loan up to ₹9 lakh for cattle rearing (10-20 cows); government pays 4% interest subsidy — farmer pays only 3% effective interest Category Agriculture Last Verified May 26, 2026 Official Website https://animalhusb.upsdc.gov.in/

What is the UP Gopalak Yojana 2026?

The UP Gopalak Yojana 2026 is launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide a loan-cum-subsidy scheme for expanding dairy and cattle farming in Uttar Pradesh.