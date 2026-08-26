UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply

The UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative for marriage assistance launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide ₹51,000 to BPL families for a daughter's marriage.

So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026.

Quick Overview: UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026

Aspects Details Scheme Name UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026 State Uttar Pradesh Launched By Government of Uttar Pradesh Launch Year 2017 Benefit ₹ 20,000 marriage assistance to BPL families per daughter (max 2 daughters)—SC/ST/OBC/Minority/General BPL Category Women Last Verified July 30, 2026 Official Website https://shadianudan.upsdc.gov.in/

What is UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026?

The UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026, launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, provides a grant of ₹20,000 for the marriage of daughters of individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.