UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, Required Documents & How to Apply
Explore the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents.
The UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative for marriage assistance launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide ₹51,000 to BPL families for a daughter's marriage.
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, & how to apply for the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026.
Quick Overview: UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026
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Aspects
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Details
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Scheme Name
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UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026
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State
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Uttar Pradesh
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Launched By
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Government of Uttar Pradesh
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Launch Year
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2017
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Benefit
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₹ 20,000 marriage assistance to BPL families per daughter (max 2 daughters)—SC/ST/OBC/Minority/General BPL
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Category
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Women
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Last Verified
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July 30, 2026
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Official Website
What is UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026?
The UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026, launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, provides a grant of ₹20,000 for the marriage of daughters of individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
These schemes are granted under different departments, which are:
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Other Backward Classes (OBC) Welfare Department for the OBC category
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Social Welfare Department for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and General categories
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Scheduled Tribes (ST) Development Department for the Scheduled Tribes category.
Objective
The primary objectives of the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026 are the following:
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Providing financial assistance to poor families from backward classes.
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Providing financial assistance to poor families belonging to the Scheduled Tribe category.
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Assisting with expenses incurred during the marriage of daughters.
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Promoting a positive attitude towards girls in society.
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Preventing child marriage and promoting education.
Benefits
The benefits of the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026 are:
₹ 20,000 marriage assistance to BPL families per daughter (max daughters)—SC/ST/OBC/Minority/General BPL
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are different for each category:
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Other Backward Classes (OBC)
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Applicant must be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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Applicant must belong to a backward class caste.
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Family income must be less than ₹1,00,000.
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Assistance is provided for a maximum of two daughters per family.
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Scheduled Castes (SC) and General categories
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Applicant must be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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Applicant must belong to the General category or Scheduled Castes.
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The annual family income must not exceed ₹46,080 in rural areas and ₹56,460 in urban areas.
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Assistance is provided for a maximum of two daughters per family.
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Scheduled Tribes category
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Applicant must be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.
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The applicant must belong to a Scheduled Tribe.
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The annual family income must not exceed ₹46,080 in rural areas and ₹56,460 in urban areas.
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Assistance is provided for a maximum of two daughters per family.
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
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Aadhaar Card (Bride + Family)
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Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC/Minority)
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Bank Passbook
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UP Domicile Certificate
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Income Certificate
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Marriage Certificate
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Age proof of Bride (18+), and Groom (21+)
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Passport-size photograph
How to Apply for the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026?
To apply for the UP Shadi Anudan Yojana 2026, follow these step-by-step guidelines:
1. First, click the link given below:
https://shadianudan.upsdc.gov.in/SocialWelfare/Avedak_KYC.aspx
If you have already applied, then enter your registration number and captcha & enter OTP sent to your registered mobile number.
2. If you are not registered, then start a new registration with your mobile number and confirm the OTP.
3. Work through each section of the form, matching entries to your documents.
4. Attach the requested paperwork (Aadhaar (bride + family), UP Domicile, Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/Minority)).
5. Verify the preview screen, submit, and write down the acknowledgement ID.
6. Return to the portal later to follow the verification stages.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.