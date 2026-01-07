UP SIR Draft 2026: District-wise Voter Deletions List; Which City Has Maximum Number?

There has been interest in the Uttar Pradesh Special Intensive Revision (SIR) Draft Electoral Roll 2026, as many changes have been made to UP's voter list in comparison to previous years. This revision was carried out by the Election Commission in preparation for the upcoming elections, with the goal of creating an accurate voter list by removing voters who do not meet the eligibility criteria (example; not a citizen of India), as well as those who were double registered (indicating they had registered to vote in two different places), moved to a different location, or deceased. As a result of these deletions, crore of names throughout all seventy-five districts of UP have been deleted. The release of the district-wise list of voter deletion has led to considerable public questioning, especially concerning urban areas where there appear to be considerably higher numbers of deletions.

Top Districts With Highest Voter Deletions Here are the top districts of Uttar Pradesh with the highest number of voters deleted: Rank District Voters Deleted Percentage (%) 1 Lucknow 12,00,138 30.04 2 Prayagraj 11,56,305 24.64 3 Kanpur Nagar 9,02,148 25.50 4 Agra 8,36,943 23.25 5 Ghaziabad 8,18,139 28.83 6 Bareilly 7,14,753 20.99 7 Meerut 6,65,635 24.65 8 Gorakhpur 6,45,625 17.61 9 Sitapur 6,23,772 19.55 10 Jaunpur 5,89,543 16.51 11 Varanasi 5,73,203 18.18 12 Azamgarh 5,66,606 15.25 13 Hardoi 5,44,682 18.04 14 Bahraich 5,41,328 20.4 Why Did Lucknow Top the List?

Due to its high level of urban mobility, dense population, and large number of duplicate and unverified entries, Lucknow was among the highest of all cities in the UP SIR Draft 2026 for Voter Deletions. Being the State Capital, Lucknow is an area where a lot of people migrate in search of jobs, schools, and government services on a daily basis, therefore many voters typically do not update their electoral details after they have moved. Through the door to door verification process during the Special Intensive Revision, Booth Level Officers discovered that a significant number of voters were either untraceable at the registered addresses or enrolled at multiple locations. Furthermore, as with most of the Urban Areas, Lucknow has a higher number of outdated records and incomplete responses from verifications, which caused a mass cleanup that elevated the District to be on the top priority of Voter Deletions.

Why Were Names Deleted? The deletion of names from the UP SIR Draft 2026 Voter's List was part of an overarching verification strategy to maintain current and accurate electoral rolls. Officials determined that a substantial number of deletions were due to recent deaths of individuals who were no longer eligible to remain on the list. Many deletions were associated with instances of permanent migration, where a significant number of individuals have moved to different districts or states from their original districts without transferring their voter registration. In addition, duplicate entries were identified in certain instances whereby the same individual is registered at two separate addresses, in those instances, verification through "field checks" could not be performed, resulting in the deletion of the individual's name from the list.