PhonePe leads UPI Apps by Market Share in India with 46.15%, Check Top 10 List

India is the home to the largest real time payment system in the world UPI with over 23 billion transactions every month. Few third party apps like PhonePe and Google Pay dominate the UPI payment space by market share in India accounting for around 80% of all the transactions.

The data released by NPCI in June 2026, highlights a changing trend, and that is for the first time since 2024, the combined share of PhonePe and Google Pay fell below 80% due to the rise of newer challengers like Navi and super.money. Let us explore the top 10 UPI apps by market share in June 2026.

UPI Apps by Market Share in India (June 2026)

The top 10 UPI apps by market share in India are presented in the table below. The rankings below are based on NPCI transaction volume data for June 2026. PhonePe leads the market share with 46.15%, followed by Google Pay and Paytm.