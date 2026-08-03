UPI Payments Could Soon Get an Extra Confirmation Step: Here’s What It Means for Users

UPI may soon need an extra yes for certain online transactions before money leaves you account. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has presented a proposal that would require users to give one more confirmation before money is debited from their bank account. The proposal aims to make digital payments safer and reduce fraudulent transactions. Keep reading to know in detail.

What Is the Proposed UPI Change?

Under the proposal users may have to do an extra 'Yes' or confirmation before payment is completed. The additional confirmation will appear just before money is debited. The proposal mainly targets online merchant payments, not routine person to person transfers.

Why Is NPCI Planning This?

The proposal aims to reduce accidental payments and also add an extra layer of protection against fraud. This step could give users one final opportunity to verify the payment details.