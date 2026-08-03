UPI Payments Could Soon Get an Extra Confirmation Step: Here’s What It Means for Users
NPCI is considering a new UPI payment process that may require users to give an additional confirmation before completing online transactions. Here’s how it could work and why it matters.
UPI may soon need an extra yes for certain online transactions before money leaves you account. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has presented a proposal that would require users to give one more confirmation before money is debited from their bank account. The proposal aims to make digital payments safer and reduce fraudulent transactions. Keep reading to know in detail.
What Is the Proposed UPI Change?
Under the proposal users may have to do an extra 'Yes' or confirmation before payment is completed. The additional confirmation will appear just before money is debited. The proposal mainly targets online merchant payments, not routine person to person transfers.
Why Is NPCI Planning This?
The proposal aims to reduce accidental payments and also add an extra layer of protection against fraud. This step could give users one final opportunity to verify the payment details.
How Could the New System Work?
If the plan is approved, the payment process may look like this. Here are the steps:
-Select UPI as the payment method.
- Enter or verify your UPI PIN.
- A final confirmation screen appears confirming if you want to proceed.
- The amount is debited only after you confirm the transaction and press yes.
Who Will Be Affected?
The proposed change could apply to online shopping websites, food delivery and travel booking apps, E-commerce platforms and other merchant payments made through UPI. Person to person UPI transfers may continue as they do today.
Has the Rule Been Implemented?
No, the proposal is currently under discussion. NPCI has not announced a final implementation date. UPI users do not need to take any action until implemented.
What Is UPI?
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is India’s digital payment system that helps users to transfer money instantly between any bank accounts using a mobile app. It is operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.