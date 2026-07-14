Uttar Pradesh Reports Highest Cyber Fraud Complaints in India, Check Where Your State Ranks
Uttar Pradesh has recorded the highest number of cyber fraud complaints in India, with losses crossing ₹10,178 crore. Here’s what the latest government data reveals and how citizens can stay safe online.
Cyber crimes and frauds are rapidly rising across India with losses worth thousands of crores in the first six months. Uttar Pradesh has reported the highest number of cyber fraud complaints. Keep reading about the cyber fraud cases reported in different states of India.
Which State Reported the Highest Cyber Fraud Complaints?
According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Uttar Pradesh records the highest numbers in India, with 1.85 lakh cyber fraud complaints in the first six months this year. These complaints include online financial fraud, investment scams, OTP scam, impersonation fraud and digital arrest.
How Much Money Has Been Lost to Cyber Fraud?
According to the officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, more than 12.7 lakh complaints were recorded between January and June 30 this year. The alleged complainants reported fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 10,178 crore.
What Are the Most Common Types of Cyber Frauds?
Authorities have identified several common online scams targeting citizens Digital arrest scams, fake investment and trading scams, OTP and banking fraud, UPI payment fraud, fake customer care scams, job and work-from-home scams, courier and parcel scams and social media impersonation scams.
How Can Citizens Protect Themselves?
People can reduce the risk of cyber fraud by following a few precautions, such as never sharing OTPs, passwords, or banking PINs. Verify unknown callers who claim to represent banks or government agencies. Avoid clicking on unknown links received through SMS, email or messaging apps. Enable two-factor authentication on important accounts. Report if any doubt to 1930.
Top States that Reported the Highest Cyber Fraud Complaints in India
Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 1.85 lakh cyber fraud complaints. Followed by Maharashtra with 1.58 lakh, Karnataka with 1.21 lakh, Gujarat with 97,937 and Bihar with 93,137. Cyber fraudsters use fake identities, unusual links and manipulated documents to convince victims to transfer money.
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.