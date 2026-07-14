Uttar Pradesh Reports Highest Cyber Fraud Complaints in India, Check Where Your State Ranks

Cyber crimes and frauds are rapidly rising across India with losses worth thousands of crores in the first six months. Uttar Pradesh has reported the highest number of cyber fraud complaints. Keep reading about the cyber fraud cases reported in different states of India.

Which State Reported the Highest Cyber Fraud Complaints?

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Uttar Pradesh records the highest numbers in India, with 1.85 lakh cyber fraud complaints in the first six months this year. These complaints include online financial fraud, investment scams, OTP scam, impersonation fraud and digital arrest.

How Much Money Has Been Lost to Cyber Fraud?

According to the officials of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, more than 12.7 lakh complaints were recorded between January and June 30 this year. The alleged complainants reported fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 10,178 crore.