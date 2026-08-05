What Causes Turbulence in Flights? Check Which Are the Most Turbulent Flight Routes in the World & Why

A recent Air India flight, AI 2379, which was travelling from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi on August 04, 2026, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence during its journey. The aircraft experienced a sudden drop in altitude. However, the aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew members have safely got off the flight. This incident raises many questions about what turbulence is, what causes turbulence in flight, which are the most turbulent flight routes in the world, & why. Let’s explore this article in detail and know all the causes of turbulence and the most turbulent flight routes in the world. Air India Phuket–Delhi Turbulence Incident Detail Information Flight Air India AI2379 Route Phuket (Thailand) to Delhi (India) Date August 2026 Aircraft Airbus A320 Incident Aircraft encountered severe turbulence during flight Result Several passengers and crew members were injured, but the aircraft landed safely in Delhi Investigation DGCA and Air India initiated an investigation

Aviation expert Captain Prashant Dhalla described the incident on an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight as a "very unfortunate event." Captain Prashant Dhalla saying on X, “"Firstly, it is a very unfortunate event in aviation...There are categories of turbulence: light, medium, high, and severe. In case of severe turbulence, the autopilot of the aircraft also disengages. The pilot is unable to reach the controls of the aircraft. It can be life-threatening, and in this case, we have seen that there are serious casualties. Eyewitness accounts say head injuries and they are very serious in aviation. I am sure the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will institute a committee and look into this.” What is Turbulence? Turbulence is a very irregular movement of air that causes an aircraft to shake, bounce, or suddenly change direction due to differences in altitude.

This turbulence generally occurs in high-altitude areas, where airflow becomes unstable. For safer routes to fly, flights take smoother air routes, but when the aircraft is moving through air currents and their movement suddenly changes, this turbulence hits the flight. What Causes Turbulence in Flights? There are various geographical and natural factors that cause turbulence in flights. Some of these factors are given below: 1. Thunderstorm 2. Jet Stream 3. Mountain Waves 4. Weather Fronts 5. Ocean Winds Types of Flight Turbulence Type Cause Easy to Predict? Convective Turbulence Thunderstorms and rising hot air Yes Mechanical Turbulence Buildings, hills and terrain Mostly Mountain Wave Turbulence Winds crossing mountains Yes Wake Turbulence Another aircraft flying ahead Yes Clear-Air Turbulence Jet streams and wind shear Difficult

Which Are the Most Turbulent Flight Routes in the World? According to turbulence analysis by Turbli and aviation studies, these routes experience more turbulence because they cross mountain ranges, jet streams or unstable weather zones. Rank Flight Route Why It Is Turbulent 1 Santiago (Chile) – Santa Cruz (Bolivia) Andes Mountains create powerful mountain waves 2 Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan) Strong mountain winds over Central Asia 3 Lanzhou – Chengdu (China) Tibetan Plateau and surrounding mountains 4 Centrair (Nagoya) – Sendai (Japan) Mountain ranges and changing Pacific weather 5 Milan – Zurich Alps generate mountain wave turbulence 6 Kathmandu – Paro Himalayan terrain and narrow valleys 7 Wellington – Christchurch (New Zealand) Strong ocean winds and Cook Strait 8 Osaka – Sendai (Japan) Pacific jet streams and seasonal weather 9 Santiago – Mendoza Andes crossing 10 Chengdu – Lhasa High-altitude Tibetan Plateau