What Causes Turbulence in Flights? Check Which Are the Most Turbulent Flight Routes in the World & Why
Discover what causes in-flight turbulence, key atmospheric factors, and the top 10 most turbulent flight routes worldwide following the Air India incident in 2026.
A recent Air India flight, AI 2379, which was travelling from Phuket, Thailand, to Delhi on August 04, 2026, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence during its journey.
The aircraft experienced a sudden drop in altitude. However, the aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew members have safely got off the flight.
This incident raises many questions about what turbulence is, what causes turbulence in flight, which are the most turbulent flight routes in the world, & why.
Let’s explore this article in detail and know all the causes of turbulence and the most turbulent flight routes in the world.
Air India Phuket–Delhi Turbulence Incident
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Flight
|
Air India AI2379
|
Route
|
Phuket (Thailand) to Delhi (India)
|
Date
|
August 2026
|
Aircraft
|
Airbus A320
|
Incident
|
Aircraft encountered severe turbulence during flight
|
Result
|
Several passengers and crew members were injured, but the aircraft landed safely in Delhi
|
Investigation
|
DGCA and Air India initiated an investigation
Aviation expert Captain Prashant Dhalla described the incident on an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight as a "very unfortunate event."
Captain Prashant Dhalla saying on X, “"Firstly, it is a very unfortunate event in aviation...There are categories of turbulence: light, medium, high, and severe. In case of severe turbulence, the autopilot of the aircraft also disengages. The pilot is unable to reach the controls of the aircraft. It can be life-threatening, and in this case, we have seen that there are serious casualties. Eyewitness accounts say head injuries and they are very serious in aviation. I am sure the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will institute a committee and look into this.”
What is Turbulence?
Turbulence is a very irregular movement of air that causes an aircraft to shake, bounce, or suddenly change direction due to differences in altitude.
This turbulence generally occurs in high-altitude areas, where airflow becomes unstable. For safer routes to fly, flights take smoother air routes, but when the aircraft is moving through air currents and their movement suddenly changes, this turbulence hits the flight.
What Causes Turbulence in Flights?
There are various geographical and natural factors that cause turbulence in flights. Some of these factors are given below:
1. Thunderstorm
2. Jet Stream
3. Mountain Waves
4. Weather Fronts
5. Ocean Winds
Types of Flight Turbulence
|
Type
|
Cause
|
Easy to Predict?
|
Convective Turbulence
|
Thunderstorms and rising hot air
|
Yes
|
Mechanical Turbulence
|
Buildings, hills and terrain
|
Mostly
|
Mountain Wave Turbulence
|
Winds crossing mountains
|
Yes
|
Wake Turbulence
|
Another aircraft flying ahead
|
Yes
|
Clear-Air Turbulence
|
Jet streams and wind shear
|
Difficult
Which Are the Most Turbulent Flight Routes in the World?
According to turbulence analysis by Turbli and aviation studies, these routes experience more turbulence because they cross mountain ranges, jet streams or unstable weather zones.
|
Rank
|
Flight Route
|
Why It Is Turbulent
|
1
|
Santiago (Chile) – Santa Cruz (Bolivia)
|
Andes Mountains create powerful mountain waves
|
2
|
Almaty (Kazakhstan) – Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan)
|
Strong mountain winds over Central Asia
|
3
|
Lanzhou – Chengdu (China)
|
Tibetan Plateau and surrounding mountains
|
4
|
Centrair (Nagoya) – Sendai (Japan)
|
Mountain ranges and changing Pacific weather
|
5
|
Milan – Zurich
|
Alps generate mountain wave turbulence
|
6
|
Kathmandu – Paro
|
Himalayan terrain and narrow valleys
|
7
|
Wellington – Christchurch (New Zealand)
|
Strong ocean winds and Cook Strait
|
8
|
Osaka – Sendai (Japan)
|
Pacific jet streams and seasonal weather
|
9
|
Santiago – Mendoza
|
Andes crossing
|
10
|
Chengdu – Lhasa
|
High-altitude Tibetan Plateau
Why Are Mountain Routes More Turbulent?
When strong winds hit mountains, the air is forced upward. As it moves over the mountain, it creates invisible atmospheric waves that can continue for hundreds of kilometres.
This is why flights crossing:
-
Himalayas
-
Andes
-
Alps
-
Rocky Mountains
often experience more bumps than flights over flat land.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.