If you want to know what a group of sheep is called then the simple and mostly known answer is a flock. People often wonder if a herd of sheep is called something else too. But farmers usually reserve herd as a collective noun for cattle or a group of goats.

The official livestock census report from Defra shows that the number of sheep in the UK is around 20 million and globally their count is 1.2 billion.

The right collective noun for sheep helps you talk about farming and nature with more ease.

Why Sheep Stay Together in Groups

Sheep stay close together because their natural survival instinct tells them to stick to a group. When predators approach sheep crowd tightly into the middle of the group. They avoid running away individually unlike other prey animals.

Research on sheep behaviour shows that when a group of sheep is called to move by working dogs the animals in front set the pace and those behind quickly follow.