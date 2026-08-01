What Is a Mission Shakti App? Check Features, and Emergency Services for Women and Children

The Shakti App is a digital platform launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It is an integral component of Mission Shakti that focuses on women-led development and safety. The mobile application acts as a single window for the safety and security and empowerment of women and children across the country.

The initiative functions through its two sub schemes that are Sambal and Samarthya. Where Sambal focused on safety and security and Samartya focused on women's empowerment.

Mission Shakti App fills the gap between citizens and state-backed policies, legal aid and emergency response channels through modern technology.

Features of the Mission Shakti App

The application is designed with strong digital architecture to ensure smooth user experience with full accessibility and swift grievance redressal: here are the its key features