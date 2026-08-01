What Is a Mission Shakti App? Check Features, and Emergency Services for Women and Children
The Shakti App is a digital platform launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development. It is an integral component of Mission Shakti that focuses on women-led development and safety. The mobile application acts as a single window for the safety and security and empowerment of women and children across the country.
The initiative functions through its two sub schemes that are Sambal and Samarthya. Where Sambal focused on safety and security and Samartya focused on women's empowerment.
Mission Shakti App fills the gap between citizens and state-backed policies, legal aid and emergency response channels through modern technology.
Features of the Mission Shakti App
The application is designed with strong digital architecture to ensure smooth user experience with full accessibility and swift grievance redressal: here are the its key features
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Multilingual Accessibility via Bhashini language platform, the app supports multiple regional language to ensure inclusive access across diverse demographics of India
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SHe-Box Module for sexual harassment. Digital Pledge option to allow users to engage and submit pledges directly through the platform
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The app is built with the optimised android and technical performance standards to ensure seamless navigation and high performance.
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The app is also linked with the direct welfare scheme to provide access and tracking for central and state governments welfare programs.
Emergency Services and Helpline Integration
The main feature of the Mission Shakti app is its immediate connectivity to major government helplines and emergency response networks. Users can access multiple services directly through app
Help Line or Service Numbers
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Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) - 112
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Women Helpline- 181
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Cild helpline- 1098
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National cyber crime hlepline- 1930
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tele-MANAS- 14416
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National Legal Services authority (NALSA)- 15100
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Poshan and PMMVY helpline- 1515
The Mission Shakti app is a major step towards a citizen centric governance with integration of digital innovation with social security. The app consolidated emergency helplines, legal aid and empowerment resources into a single user friendly interface. It ensures immediate access to care, protection and rehabilitation within women and children in India.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com