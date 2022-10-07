The most important verdict on the execution of the scientific investigation of the stated Shivlinga inside the Gyanvapi masjid will be pronounced on October 11. In between this brawl, a term called carbon dating came to light. Do you know what is Carbon Dating?

Radiocarbon dating usually referred to as carbon dating or carbon-14 dating is a scientific method to determine the age of an object containing organic material by using the properties of radiocarbon, a radioactive isotope of carbon.

This method was developed by the American physicist Willard F. Libby around 1946. The versatile technique of dating fossils and archaeological specimens from 500 to 50,000 years old is based on the idea of radiative decay of Carbon-14 isotopes. Scientists say that radioactive molecules decay at a specific rate dependent on the atomic number and mass of the decaying atoms. Hence, it becomes easy to determine the approximate age of the decaying material through the ratio of radioactive isotopes to the estimated initial concentration of these isotopes at the time of the organism’s death.

This revolutionary method by Libby is used by Pleistocene geologists, anthropologists, archaeologists, and investigators in related fields.

What is the principle of Carbon Dating?

Radiocarbon Dating or Carbon Dating is essentially a technique designed to measure residual radioactivity. As all organic objects are made up of carbon. Radiocarbon(carbon 14) is an isotope that is unstable and weakly radioactive in nature.

Carbon 14 is continually being formed in the upper atmosphere by the effect of cosmic ray neutrons on nitrogen 14 atoms. It is rapidly oxidized in the air to form carbon dioxide and enters the global carbon cycle.

Plants and animals assimilate carbon 14 from carbon dioxide throughout their lifetimes. And when they die, the exchange of carbon with the biosphere stops, and their carbon 14 content starts to decrease at a rate determined by the law of radioactive decay.

This natural phenomenon wors at a particular span of time, which help scientists to determine the age or living span of a particular object.

Why Carbon Dating is reliable?

You must have read or heard about the age of your favorite monument, tree, or mountain, but do you know how it is calculated? Well, it is possible only with the technique of carbon Dating. The advancement in the study of the history of our planet, Carbon Dating paves the step for the reconstruction of the history of the world.

Well, surely it is not the first or only method to determine age. Different civilizations and religions have different techniques to do the same but carbon dating provides something accurate in comparison to imaginative speculation, known as absolute dating.

FYI, the judiciary bench has kept the decision on hold till 11th Oct in connection with Shivalinga found inside the Gyanvapi mosque.

