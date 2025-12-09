DHRUVA Digital Address System: Check India’s New Digital Address Identifier (DAI)!

India is taking a big step toward smarter digital services with DHRUVA: Digital Hub for Reference and Unique Virtual Address. This new system, developed by the Department of Posts, aims to digitise all physical addresses and turn them into secure, verified digital address IDs. As India builds its Digital Public Infrastructure, DHRUVA is expected to transform how addresses are shared, validated and used across government, business, and daily life. What Is DHRUVA and Why Is It Important? DHRUVA is a digital addressing system that converts traditional home or office addresses into a unique Digital Address Identifier (DAI). This makes addresses easier to use, easier to verify, and far more accurate. How DHRUVA Helps? It is designed to improve services across sectors like: Logistics and courier delivery

E-commerce platforms

Banks and financial services

Government welfare and public schemes

For many people, especially in rural and semi-urban areas, address errors often cause missed deliveries, delays, or incorrect verification. DHRUVA aims to fix these problems permanently. What are the Main Features of the DHRUVA Digital Address System? The main features of the DHRUVA Digital Address System are given below: 1. Digital Address Identifier (DAI) Every physical address will receive a unique digital ID linked to verified postal and geographical information. 2. Address Service Providers (ASPs) Both government and private companies can offer digital address creation and verification services. 3. Address Validation Agencies (AVAs) Special agencies will check whether an address is correct and officially valid. 4. Interoperable and Standardised System All organisations, like banks, delivery companies, and government offices, will be able to use the same digital address format.

5. Consent and Privacy Protection Your digital address will only be created, shared, or accessed with your approval. Why DHRUVA Matters for India? Today, inaccurate or unclear physical addresses lead to: Failed deliveries

Incorrect identity verification

Mistargeted subsidies

Higher operational costs for businesses and the government DHRUVA solves these by: Making all addresses uniform and standard

Improving accuracy for deliveries and services

Supporting faster digital verification

Enhancing government transparency and efficiency

Reducing errors and saving time across sectors Check Out: List of 9 Greatest Indian Physicists in History, #No 4. Will Surprise You! Timeline and Public Feedback The government has invited public opinions before the system becomes official. Draft Released: 7 December 2025

Feedback Deadline: 31 December 2025

Suggestions can be sent via email by citizens, companies, NGOs, and experts.