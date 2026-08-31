What is GIFT Nifty? Know Its Importance, Features, Trading Timings and How It Works

Everyone who is willing to make a grand entry in the Indian stock market and wants to invest and be a pro at it should know about a few basic terms and indices for their own good. If you have been trying to understand the stock market, you must have heard GIFT Nifty.

The most curious question that arises is, what is it? For beginers to learn about the stock market, Gift Nifty should be understood as an early signal and hint about how the stock market would open that day. It trades at the NSE International Exchange in Gujarat.

What is Gift Nifty?

It is a US Dollar-dominated futures contract based on the Nifty 50 index. It gives investors globally a heads-up before the basic Indian stock market, SENSEX AND NIFTY, hits the start button. Many trading experts look at Gift Nifty and can predict what the day would look like at dalal street. It allows traders and investors to take positions ahead of the main show.