What is GIFT Nifty? Know Its Importance, Features, Trading Timings and How It Works
GIFT Nifty is an important market indicator for beginners and traders. Learn what GIFT Nifty means, its features, trading timings, importance and difference from Nifty 50.
Everyone who is willing to make a grand entry in the Indian stock market and wants to invest and be a pro at it should know about a few basic terms and indices for their own good. If you have been trying to understand the stock market, you must have heard GIFT Nifty.
The most curious question that arises is, what is it? For beginers to learn about the stock market, Gift Nifty should be understood as an early signal and hint about how the stock market would open that day. It trades at the NSE International Exchange in Gujarat.
What is Gift Nifty?
It is a US Dollar-dominated futures contract based on the Nifty 50 index. It gives investors globally a heads-up before the basic Indian stock market, SENSEX AND NIFTY, hits the start button. Many trading experts look at Gift Nifty and can predict what the day would look like at dalal street. It allows traders and investors to take positions ahead of the main show.
Gift Nifty was known as SGX Nifty as it was traded on the Singapore Exchange. July 2023 changed a few things, and it shifted to NSE International Exchange in Gift City. This was an important change in how Indian offshore indices are traded.
Gift Nifty Vs Nifty 50
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Feature
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Gift Nifty
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Domestic Nifty 50
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Asset type
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Futures contract
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Benchmark index
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Currency
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US Dollar
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Indian Rupee
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Trading venue
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NSE IX, GIFT City
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NSE, Mumbai
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Trading hours
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Nearly 21 hours
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9:15 AM–3:30 PM IST
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Main use
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Pre-market sentiment indicator
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Tracks Indian equity market
Why is Gift Nifty Important?
- Early Market Indicator: Offers investors a preview of market sentiment before the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opens at 9:15 AM IST.
- Gap-Up and Gap-Down Signals: Higher trading in Gift Nifty suggests a potential gap-up opening for the Nifty 50, whereas a sharp drop hints at a likely gap-down start.
- Indicator, Not a Guarantee: Serves as a directional guide rather than a certainty, as actual opening levels can shift based on domestic developments and changing market sentiment.
Key Features of Gift Nifty
What is Gift Nifty Trading Timings?
The gift Nifty has two sessions for a longer window for inventors. This helps investors to track global and domestic market movements.Traders often watch its movement to get a sense of the market’s early direction.
- The first session: 6:30 AM to 3:40 PM IST
- The second session: starts at 4:35 PM and continues until 2:45 AM IST the next day
Disclaimer: This Jagran Josh article is for educational purposes only and not financial advice. Investments involve risks; students should research independently and consult qualified professionals before investing.
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