What is Monetary Policy? Objectives, Types, Instruments & Role of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

The Reserve Bank of India uses monetary policy to control the supply of money in the nation, adjust the interest rate, and manage the borrowing cost, availability of credit, business operations, and growth opportunities in different sectors of the economy.

It is one of the important financial instruments and mechanisms used by the central bank of every nation; for example, in India, the RBI uses it.

In this article, explore what monetary policy is, its objectives, types, instruments, and the role of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI in detail.

This topic is very important for different exams, and it is regularly asked in various exams like UPSC, State PCS, SSC, Banking, Railways, and other competitive exams.

What is Monetary Policy?

Monetary policy is a part of the macroeconomic government policy which is drafted by the Reserve Bank of India.