What is Monetary Policy? Objectives, Types, Instruments & Role of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

What is Monetary Policy? Objectives, Types, Instruments & Role of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI
Learn what monetary policy is, its objectives, types, and key instruments used by the RBI. Understand the role, functions, and composition of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for UPSC, SSC, Banking, Railways, and other competitive exams.
The Reserve Bank of India uses monetary policy to control the supply of money in the nation, adjust the interest rate, and manage the borrowing cost, availability of credit, business operations, and growth opportunities in different sectors of the economy.
It is one of the important financial instruments and mechanisms used by the central bank of every nation; for example, in India, the RBI uses it.
In this article, explore what monetary policy is, its objectives, types, instruments, and the role of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI in detail.
This topic is very important for different exams, and it is regularly asked in various exams like UPSC, State PCS, SSC, Banking, Railways, and other competitive exams.
What is Monetary Policy?
Monetary policy is a part of the macroeconomic government policy which is drafted by the Reserve Bank of India.
This policy is used by the RBI to take measures to regulate the money supply in India and the volume of credit created by the banks in India, to regulate price stability and financial stability, and to check the growth and availability of credit.
What are the objectives of monetary policy?
Under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (RBI Act, 1934), which was amended in 2016, the RBI is responsible for conducting monetary policy in India with the primary objective of maintaining price stability while keeping constant growth in economic activity in India.
The primary objectives of monetary policy are the following:
- Price Stability
- Full Employment
- Economic Growth
- Financial Stability
- Exchange Rate & External Value
Types of Monetary Policy
There are two types of monetary policy, which are:
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Expansionary Monetary Policy
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Contractionary Monetary Policy
What is Expansionary Monetary Policy?
Expansionary monetary policy is used to increase the money supply in the economy through the following methods:
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By decreasing the interest rate
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By reducing the reserve requirement for banks
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By purchasing government bonds and securities by the RBI/Central Bank from the banks
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Observe the economic growth
What is Contractionary Monetary Policy?
Contractionary monetary policy is used to decrease the money supply in the economy through the following methods:
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By increasing the interest rate
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By increasing the reserve requirement for banks
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By selling government bonds and securities by the RBI/Central Bank to the banks
Instruments of Monetary Policy
The Reserve Bank of India uses different types of instruments of monetary policy to control the supply of money.
The Instruments of Monetary Policy are divided into two categories, which are:
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Quantitative Tools, which are further divided into five categories, which are the following:
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Repo Rate
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Open Market Operations
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Bank Rate
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Cash Reserve Ratio
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Statutory Liquidity Ratio
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Liquidity Adjustment Facility
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Qualitative Tools, which are further divided into six categories, which are the following:
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Publicity
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Rationing of Credit
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Adjusting the margin of loan
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Adjusting the rate on the Consumption Loan
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Moral suasion
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Direct action
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of RBI: Role, Functions, and Composition
As per the RBI, the Monetary Policy Committee was set up in 2016 under section 45ZB of the amended RBI Act, 1934, which empowers the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to be constituted by the Central Government by notification in the Official Gazette.
It is a statutory body that decides India’s benchmark interest rate and maintains price stability (inflation target of 4% ±2%).
The first MPC was constituted on September 29, 2016. As per the RBI, the present MPC members, notified by the Central Government in the official Gazette of October 1, 2024, are as follows:
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Governor of the Reserve Bank of India: Chairperson, ex officio;
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Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, in charge of Monetary Policy: Member, ex officio;
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One officer of the Reserve Bank of India to be nominated by the Central Board: Member, ex officio;
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Dr. Nagesh Kumar, Director and Chief Executive, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi: Member of MPC
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Shri Saugata Bhattacharya, Economist: Member of MPC
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Prof. Ram Singh, Director, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi: Member of MPC
Note: Members referred to at 4 to 6 above will hold office for a period of four years or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
So, the RBI manages the money supply to balance price stability with economic growth using monetary policy.
As global and domestic economics keep altering, but the Monetary Policy Committee will remain under the central bank's decision.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.