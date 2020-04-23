OBICUS Survey of RBI: Meaning and Objective?

As we know that our economy is divided into three broad sectors. These sectors are;

1. Agriculture sector

2. Manufacturing sector

3. Service sector

The service sector has the highest share in the Gross Domestic Product of the country followed by the manufacturing and agriculture sector.

What is the OBICUS survey of the RBI?

The highest monetary authority of India that is RBI conducts the OBICUS survey on a quarterly basis. The OBICUS survey stands for the ‘order book, inventories, and capacity utilisation survey. This survey is related to the performance of the manufacturing sector of the economy.

15th Finance Commission: Meaning, Facts, Members and Terms of Reference

The first OBICUS survey was started in 2008. This survey is conducted on a quarterly basis that is why till date 48 surveys have been conducted successfully and the 49th survey is started from 16th April 2020. The last OBICUS survey was conducted for the Q3 (October-December 2019) or in the third quarter of the financial year 2019-20.

The date of the latest survey is 16th April 2020. from this date onwards the RBI will collect data from different manufacturing units for the period January to March 2020 or for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2019-20.

The objective of OBICUS survey:-

To know the actual condition of the manufacturing sector of the economy.

Why this survey is helpful for RBI?

1. It shows the economic environment of the country which further helps in the adaptation of fiscal and monetary policy in the country.

2. It provides important information to measure inflationary pressure, economic activities in the country.

3. This survey provides accurate and valuable data to RBI for the formation of the Monetary policy and schemes for the development of the MSME sector of the country.

What types of data collected in the survey?

RBI collects data related to three fields; order book, inventory, and capacity utilisation. So the survey collects data from these fields only.

1. Order book: This includes quantitative data on the new order received at the beginning of the quarter, the backlog of orders at the quarter’s beginning, and pending orders at the end of the quarter. If the company is receiving a good number of orders, the economy has good growth prospects.

RBI collects manufacturing data from selected units and keeps this data confidential that is why companies share real data with the RBI.

2. Inventory: This includes data related to the inventories (Finished Goods Inventory & raw material inventory) with the company including work in progress at the end of the quarter. Lesser inventory is good news for the company and the whole economy.

3. Capacity Utilisation: This is the measurement of the company’s production capacity.If a company has the capacity to produce 100 units of a commodity in a quarter but it is producing just 50 units. It means the company has 50% unused capacity. So higher Capacity Utilisation denotes rich prospects for the future.

The highlight of the OBICUS Survey of RBI on the Manufacturing sector:3 April 2020

The 48th round of the OBICUS Survey for the quarter October-December 2019 covered 704 manufacturing companies. Here are the key findings of this survey;

1. Capacity Utilisation (CU): At the aggregate level, it declined to 68.6% in quarter three of 2019-20 from 69.1% in the previous quarter.

2. Order Books: Orders received in Q3 (October-December 2019) were lower compared with the previous quarter as well as with the level a year ago (Chart 2).

3. Finished Goods Inventory (FGI) to Sales Ratio: The FGI to sales ratio declined marginally in Quarter 3 (October-December 2019), while sales fell at a faster pace than FGI.

So the OBICUS Survey of RBI in the Manufacturing sector is very essential to know the true picture of the economy. This topic is very important for various competitive exams to be held in India.

List of all Public and Private Sector Banks in India 2020



What are the differences between the Wholesale Price Index & Consumer Price Index?