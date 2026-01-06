What is PM MITRA Park?

The Indian Government works continuously to help businesses in all sectors to grow and that is why it has launched an initiative that will not only strengthen the nation’s textile sector but also help people expand in this sector. The textile industry is one of the oldest and important parts of the Indian economy and the new initiative, PM MITRA Parks will help one of the oldest and most critical parts of the economy. It is designed to integrate the complete textile value chain at a single location and this scheme aims to make India a global textile manufacturing hub, create more jobs, attract investment from foreign as well as Indian industrialists, and boost exports. The initiative is part of India’s broader industrial and export strategy and reflects the government’s emphasis on self-reliance and economic modernization. The Department of Textiles Tamil Nadu website mentions: “This ambitious project seeks to leverage the inherent strengths of special regions to propel the Textile industry to new heights while fostering economic growth and job creation.”

What is the PM MITRA Park Scheme? PM MITRA stands for “Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks”. It is a central government program which will be managed by the Ministry of Textiles that seeks to develop world-class textile parks across India. These parks are designed to house the entire textile manufacturing process which involves raw material processing to finished garments within one integrated industrial ecosystem. Each PM MITRA Park will be bringing together key stages of textile production such as spinning, weaving, processing, dyeing, printing, garmenting, and finishing all in one place. The main idea behind is to cut down the costs, improve production efficiency, and enhance global competitiveness. The concept aligns with the government’s “5F Vision” — Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, Fashion to Foreign which shows a holistic approach to strengthen India’s textile ecosystem.

The My Gov. website mentions: “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has consistently emphasized his 5F vision for the textile sector: Farm → Fibre → Factory → Fashion → Foreign This approach integrates the entire value chain of the textile industry.”

When Was PM MITRA Park Scheme Announced? The PM MITRA Parks scheme was officially announced in the Union Budget of India for 2021-22 and formally approved by the Government of India as part of a comprehensive plan to modernize the textile sector. The PIB notification mentions: “The Ministry of Textiles has issued the Notification on 21 October 2021 for setting up of 7 PM MITRA Parks as announced in Union Budget for 2021-22 and approved by the Central Government.” Under this plan, the government has sanctioned the establishment of seven PM MITRA Parks across different states during the period 2021-22 to 2027-28.

On August 1, 2025, the Government of India finalised 7 locations which are; Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navasari), Karnataka (Kalaburagi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) and Maharashtra (Amravati). The project will have an outlay of ₹4,445 crores for 7 years till 2027-28. What is the Core Objective of PM MITRA Park Scheme The primary objective of this scheme is to strengthen India’s textile industry by creating large-scale, integrated manufacturing hubs that are globally competitive. Below are its core goals: 1. Build Integrated Textile Ecosystems PM MITRA Parks will bring the entire textile value chain under one roof according to the official announcements. According to the PIB, the hub will bring in all the processes from spinning and weaving to quality testing and apparel production all under the same umbrella which will cut logistics costs, and improves coordination across all the production stages.