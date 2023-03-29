What is the new ChatGPT-4 powered cybersecurity assistant introduced by Microsoft?

Tech giants never stop evolving, and Microsoft is proof of that. Recently on Tuesday, Microsoft released Security Copilot, the tech giant’s very first security product intended to aid cybersecurity professionals in fetching and identifying threat signals, and breaches, along with analyzing data. The Security Copilot is shaped by OpenAI’s ChatGPT-4.

The Security Copilot will allow defenders to move at the scale and speed of AI. It amalgamates the security-specific models from Microsoft with advanced large language models. Microsoft’s global threat intelligence, along with more than 65 trillion daily signals, inform the security model.