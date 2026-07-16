Cricket fans have quite a big update to catch on. The T20 World Cup format is now getting more competitive and it is not a small change. The ICC has now redesigned the way this tournament will be played. The number of teams remain the same but now the games will be played in different stages. At the recent ICC Annual Conference that was conducted in Edinburgh, the board approved the revised structure for the Men's T20 World Cup and this new change will apply from the 2028 edition when Australia and New Zealand are hosting the tournament. Here is everything you need to know about the new format, the changes introduced and how it compares to the old format. T20 World Cup 2028 Format at a Glance Feature Details Teams 20 teams Group Stage 5 groups of 4 teams each, 30 matches will be played and top 2 from each group will advance to the next stage Super 10 2 groups of 5 teams each will play in round robin format for a total of 20 matches Eliminator 2nd place team from each Super 10 group plays 3rd place team from the other group, 2 matches Semi-finals Winners of both Super 10 groups plus winners of both Eliminator matches Final Winners of both semi-finals play each other

New T20 World Cup Format Explained Teams The T20 World Cup 2028 will be a 20 team tournament just like the 2026 edition. However there are certain changes in the format. Group Stage Instead of the old format where teams were divided into 4 groups of 5 teams each, now the 20 teams will be divided in 5 groups of 4 teams each. The group stage will have 30 matches and the top two teams from each group will reach the Super 10 stage. Super 10 Now this round will be having 2 groups with 5 teams each and the games will be played in the round robin format with a total of 20 matches. Only the team that finishes first in each Super 10 group will reach the semi finals. Eliminator Stage This is the new stage that is introduced by the ICC. In this stage the second-placed team from each Super 10 group will be playing against the third-placed team from the other group. The winners will proceed to the semi finals. The Semi Final and Final Stages will be played as per the old format.

Old T20 World Cup Format vs New T20 World Cup Format Feature Old T20 World Cup Format New T20 World Cup Format (2028 onwards) Teams 20 teams 20 teams Group Stage 4 groups of 5 teams, 40 matches 5 groups of 4 teams, 30 matches Second Stage Super Eight, 2 groups of 4 teams, 12 matches Super 10, 2 groups of 5 teams, 20 matches Qualification from Second Stage Top 2 teams from each Super Eight group go directly to semi finals Only the group winner goes directly to semi finals, 2nd and 3rd placed teams get a second chance with the help of Eliminators Eliminator Round Not present 2 Eliminator matches added before the semi-finals Total Matches 55 55 What Has Changed in the T20 World Cup Format? To put in simple words, the old Super Eight stage is now replaced by the new Super 10 stage which simply means that more teams will now get a chance to play in the second round of the tournament. Moreover a new Eliminator round has been introduced before the semi finals. This is how the second and third teams in both the Super 10 groups get a chance to reserve their place in the semi finals.