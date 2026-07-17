PARIVARTAN Scheme: India's ₹9,585-Crore Plan to Phase Out Old Commercial Vehicles from Delhi-NCR Explained

What is the PARIVARTAN Scheme? Check Eligibility, Incentives and Scrapping Rules for Delhi-NCR Trucks and Buses
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs approved the PARIVARTAN scheme to accelerate the replacement of old trucks and buses from the Delhi and NCR regions to improve the air quality.
The Government of India has approved the ₹9,585-crore total outlay for the PARIVARTAN scheme. The Scheme is aimed at curbing vehicular air pollution improve the Air Quality Index(AQI) in the national capital regions (NCR).
The PARIVARTAN stand for Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivization of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emissions.
The scheme aims at facilitating the replacement of older, highly polluting trucks and buses operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) with cleaner Bharat Stage (BS)-VI compliant or electric vehicles.
The scheme is based on a green mobility initiative. It builds upon the country’s broader Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program (Vehicle Scrappage Policy) by focusing on the primary contributors to winter smog and high PM2.5 levels.
The old commercial trucks and buses operated in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan will be phased out and replaced with Bharat Stage (BS)-VI compliant or Electric Vehicles (EVs).
Eligibility Criteria for PARIVARTAN Scheme
Transport operators and vehicle owners can avail of the benefits under the PARIVARTAN scheme. If you have heavy commercial vehicles, specifically trucks and buses.
If your vehicle comes under the emission Standard of an old vehicle. Commercial vehicles, primarily BS-IV and older models (including BS-I, BS-II, and BS-III) are eligible.
The owner must voluntarily scrap their old vehicle at a certified Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) to generate a Certificate of Deposit (CoD).
Incentives under the Scheme
The government in collaboration with state administrations and auto manufacturers, has rolled out a multi-layered package of financial incentives.
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Incentive Category
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Details
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Motor Vehicle (Road) Tax Concessions
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States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi have notified a 10-year tax concession.
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Registration Fee Waivers
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Complete 100% waiver of registration fees on the purchase of the new replacement vehicle.
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Interest Subvention
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A 5% interest subsidy on vehicle loans.
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OEM Discounts
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11 major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), covering over 95% of the commercial vehicle market.
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Fuel Vouchers
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Monthly fuel voucher support for operators choosing eligible diesel or CNG replacement vehicles
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EV Adoption Support
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A one-time financial incentive ranging from ₹64,000 to ₹2.56 lakh for choosing an electric vehicle
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Tax Clearance Amnesty
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Any pending motor vehicle tax dues of over a year on the old scrapped BS-I to BS-IV vehicle will be completely waived.
Heavy commercial vehicles like old diesel trucks and public buses are among the highest contributors to winter smog and toxic air quality indices (AQI) in Delhi-NCR by funding the transition to BS-VI and electric alternatives through the PARIVARTAN scheme.
The government aims to provide long-awaited and measurable relief to the region's crores of residents.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com