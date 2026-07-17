PARIVARTAN Scheme: India's ₹9,585-Crore Plan to Phase Out Old Commercial Vehicles from Delhi-NCR Explained

The Government of India has approved the ₹9,585-crore total outlay for the PARIVARTAN scheme. The Scheme is aimed at curbing vehicular air pollution improve the Air Quality Index(AQI) in the national capital regions (NCR).

The PARIVARTAN stand for Programme for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivization of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emissions.

The scheme aims at facilitating the replacement of older, highly polluting trucks and buses operating in the National Capital Region (NCR) with cleaner Bharat Stage (BS)-VI compliant or electric vehicles.

The scheme is based on a green mobility initiative. It builds upon the country’s broader Voluntary Vehicle-Fleet Modernization Program (Vehicle Scrappage Policy) by focusing on the primary contributors to winter smog and high PM2.5 levels.