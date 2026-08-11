Why Does India Celebrate Independence Day on 15 August and Pakistan on 14 August?

In the year 1947, British rule in India came to an end after a long freedom struggle. When independence was declared, the country was divided into two separate nations which were India and Pakistan. This division is known as the Partition of British India and even though both countries gained independence around the same time, they both celebrate their Independence Day on different dates. India celebrates its independence day on 15 August every year while Pakistan celebrates independence day on 14 August every year. This happened because of a British law called the Indian Independence Act 1947, and the way the last British Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, planned the official transfer of power ceremonies. Here is everything you need to know. When Did India and Pakistan Become Independent? Date Event 18 July 1947 On this day the Indian Independence Act got Royal Assent from the British Parliament 14 August 1947 The transfer of power ceremony for Pakistan took place in Karachi. Midnight of 14-15 August 1947 Power was transferred to India in Delhi. Jawaharlal Nehru gave his famous "Tryst with Destiny" speech 15 August 1947 This was the official "appointed day" which was named in the Act for both India and Pakistan to become independent countries

Why Does India Celebrate Independence Day on 15 August?

The Indian Independence Act clearly mentioned that 15 August 1947 is the "appointed day" when the British rule in the nation would come to an end. The Act also mentioned that on this day itself, two new independent countries would be formed. This date was fixed in the law itself, so it applied equally to both India and Pakistan on paper. In India, the transfer of power took place at midnight between 14 and 15 August 1947 and that is when Jawaharlal Nehru, who became India's first Prime Minister, delivered his famous speech called "Tryst with Destiny". As the power transfer was done in the midnight and the law itself named 15 August as the appointed day, India decided to adopt 5 August as its official Independence Day. Why Does Pakistan Celebrate Independence Day on 14 August?

Just as India, Pakistan’s independence ceremony was held in Karachi which was the first capital of the nation and it was done on 14 August 1947 where Lord Mountbatten handed over power because he was still serving as the Viceroy of India at that time. In Karachi, Muhammad Ali Jinnah took charge as the first Governor-General of Pakistan. After completing the ceremony in Karachi, Mountbatten flew back to India so that he could take part in the power transfer in Delhi at midnight. Interestingly, in 1947 itself, Jinnah referred to 15 August as the birthday of Pakistan in his radio address, and early Pakistani stamps also mentioned 15 August. It was only in 1948 that Pakistan officially shifted its Independence Day celebration to 14 August. Did India and Pakistan Get Independence on Different Days?

This is an important point which creates confusion as the Indian Independence Act created both India and Pakistan as independent countries from the same appointed day which was 15 August 1947. This means that, legally both countries were not created on two separate calendar days under British law. However, the official government ceremonies for transferring power were held separately, because Mountbatten could not be present in both Karachi and Delhi at the exact same moment. Because of this, it is not correct to simply say that Pakistan became independent a full 24 hours before India. Both nations got their independence to the same historic law and in the same short window of time in mid August 1947. The difference in celebration dates comes mainly from how the ceremonies were scheduled and later chosen by each country as their national day.