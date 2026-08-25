What is an Urban Flood? Causes, Effects and Prevention

Floods are quite devastating and they cause huge loss to land and wildlife. However, floods not only occur near rivers or water bodies, some of them occur in the cities too.

These floods are known as urban floods and they happen when water fills up city streets, homes and other areas that are normally dry.

These floods occur after a few hours of heavy rainfall and the major reason they occur is because cities are covered with concrete and roads that do not let water soak into the ground.

What is an Urban Flood?

Urban flood happens when rainfall or excess water becomes too much for a city’s drainage systems to handle.

The water has no place to go and that is why it collects on the surface and increases flooding. This is quite different from river flooding because river floods happen when they overflow its banks after heavy rain.