WhatsApp New Feature: Know How to Recover Deleted WhatsApp Messages

WhatsApp New Feature: The Meta-owned Whatsapp is hitting milestones one after another. It seems that Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Executive Officer is in no mood to leave any stone unturned to make the messaging application the safest and most secure mode of communication. After setting three major steps towards maintaining Whatsapp privacy, Whatsapp is reportedly introducing an undo button for deleted messages.

The latest feature of under development is supposed to help users to recover the deleted messages within fewer seconds. WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.13 is marked as a compatible update, but some lucky users may also get the chance to get the same feature on the previous update.However, it is expected that this unique feature will be available for all with the upcoming updated version.

How to recover any deleted WhatsApp message ?

As per a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, a snackbar will pop up everytime an action is pursued to delete a message. Whatsapp users will have a few seconds to recover the message previously deleted in any case.

Also, "If the snackbar doesn’t show up when you use “delete for me” and you’ve already installed the latest beta, it means your WhatsApp account is still not eligible to get the feature," the report says.

The previously made update on the messaging app in the arena of security of privacy is no less than a boon for all avid users.All the new introduced feature enhances the band of privacy & security. Read and know about all the latest updates and their details to compliment your experience at WhatsApp:

Leave groups without notifying

Troubled with an untimely beep or an introvert forced to socialize, here’s your chance to escape from all those superfluous WhatsApp groups without locking horns. The added privacy feature allows you to leave groups without giving a hint to all members, except the admin. Reportedly, this feature will be available for all the active users by the last week of August month.

Control your visibility

Do you want to share your life updates only with a selected number of people and Whatsapp has got your back. With the new and improved feature of the messaging application, now you can control your visibility online even more. This new feature will allow you to choose and pick contacts who can see you online, your last seen, your activities & more.

Block screenshot with view once messages

No ponder, the early introduced ‘View Once’ feature is a windfall. As it prohibits users to keep permanent digital records. However, there were chances for users to snap a screenshot but with the updated version it is just not possible. The Whatsapp screenshot blocking will surely strengthen the security and usage of ‘view once’ feature.

Two-step verification

Gone are the days when one can intrude into someone’s Facebook account. Similarly, now users can manage two-step verification settings in their WhatsApp account too. Go through the setting option and you have the option to enable or disable this feature, change the PIN or update the email address associated with two-step verification.

Open WhatsApp Settings. Tap Account > Two-step verification > Enable. Enter a six-digit PIN of your choice and confirm it. Provide an email address you can access or tap Skip if you don't want to add an email address. ... Tap Next. Confirm the email address and tap Save or Done.

The list of new addons and updates does not pause here. It is expected that Mark Zuckerberg has got a bunch of new feature updates in the pipeline for all its social media application users.