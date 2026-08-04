Several WhatsApp users in India and other countries were temporarily locked out of their accounts. Their accounts were put under review for up to 24 hours and were blocked from accessing chats, calls and other features. Keep reading to know in detail.

Why Did WhatsApp Temporarily Block Multiple Accounts in India for 24 Hours?

Many WhatsApp users on Monday morning saw an 'account in review' message instead of their normal chat screen. During the review period, affected users were unable to use WhatsApp’s main features, including messaging and calling.

What Does ‘Account Under Review’ Mean?

The review process checks account activity and device information to ensure nothing is not aligning with their terms of service. The company routinely reviews accounts to detect spam, scams and other forms of abuse.