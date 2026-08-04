Why Did WhatsApp Temporarily Block Multiple Accounts in India for 24 Hours?
Several WhatsApp users in India found their accounts placed under review for up to 24 hours. Here’s what happened, what WhatsApp said and what affected users should do.
Several WhatsApp users in India and other countries were temporarily locked out of their accounts. Their accounts were put under review for up to 24 hours and were blocked from accessing chats, calls and other features. Keep reading to know in detail.
Why Did WhatsApp Temporarily Block Multiple Accounts in India for 24 Hours?
Many WhatsApp users on Monday morning saw an 'account in review' message instead of their normal chat screen. During the review period, affected users were unable to use WhatsApp’s main features, including messaging and calling.
What Does ‘Account Under Review’ Mean?
The review process checks account activity and device information to ensure nothing is not aligning with their terms of service. The company routinely reviews accounts to detect spam, scams and other forms of abuse.
Why Were Multiple Accounts Blocked?
According to WhatsApp, it continuously monitors suspicious activity to keep the platform safe. They have also said that some accounts could be restricted incorrectly they are aiming to restore as soon as possible.
What Did WhatsApp Say?
Responding to the reports, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is constantly working to prevent misuse of the platform and review accounts involved in suspicious or abusive activity. Sometimes accounts may be affected by mistake but the company tries to resolve such issues as quickly as possible.
What Should Users Do?
If your account has been placed under review wait for the review period to end, avoid creating a new WhatsApp account using the same number, keep the app updated to the latest version and contact WhatsApp Support if access is not restored after the review period.
Is This a Permanent Ban?
The accounts reported in this incident were placed under review, not permanently banned. Most users who can't access WhatsApp received a notification indicating that the review would last up to 24 hours.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.