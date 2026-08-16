India is home to several unique species of wildlife. One of them is the Himalayan brown bear, a rare subspecies of brown bear adapted to cold and high-altitude environments. In India, it is mainly found in the higher Himalayan regions. Keep reading to know in detail.

Where Is the Himalayan Brown Bear Found in India?

The Himalayan brown bear is mainly found in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It prefers high-altitude mountainous areas. The bear is generally found above the tree line during parts of the year. It uses alpine meadows, rocky slopes and mountain valleys as its habitat.

In Which Indian Region Is the Himalayan Brown Bear Mainly Found?

The species is associated with the western and north-western Himalayas. Important areas include Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.