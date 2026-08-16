Where Is the Himalayan Brown Bear Found in India?
The Himalayan brown bear is found in the high-altitude Himalayan regions of India. Know the states, habitat, diet and important facts about this rare bear.
India is home to several unique species of wildlife. One of them is the Himalayan brown bear, a rare subspecies of brown bear adapted to cold and high-altitude environments. In India, it is mainly found in the higher Himalayan regions. Keep reading to know in detail.
Where Is the Himalayan Brown Bear Found in India?
The Himalayan brown bear is mainly found in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It prefers high-altitude mountainous areas. The bear is generally found above the tree line during parts of the year. It uses alpine meadows, rocky slopes and mountain valleys as its habitat.
In Which Indian Region Is the Himalayan Brown Bear Mainly Found?
The species is associated with the western and north-western Himalayas. Important areas include Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
Himalayan Brown Bear in Ladakh
Ladakh is one of the important Indian regions for the Himalayan brown bear. It is found in remote mountainous landscapes. Hemis National Park and surrounding high-altitude areas are among the regions associated with Himalayan wildlife.
Himalayan Brown Bear in Himachal Pradesh
The species is found in parts of the higher Himalayas of Himachal Pradesh. It occurs in areas with alpine meadows and rugged mountain terrain. Pin Valley National Park and surrounding high-altitude landscapes are important wildlife areas in the state.
What Does the Himalayan Brown Bear Eat?
The Himalayan brown bear is omnivorous. Its diet can include roots, tubers, grasses, fruits, berries, insects, small animals and carrion.
Himalayan Brown Bear
|Feature
|Details
|Animal
|Himalayan Brown Bear
|Group
|Mammal
|Habitat
|High-altitude Himalayas
|Indian Regions
|Ladakh, J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand
|Diet
|Omnivorous
|Habitat Type
|Alpine meadows, mountain slopes and valleys
|Main Threats
|Habitat disturbance and human-wildlife conflict
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