Which are the Only 5 Sovereign Countries to Have Union Jack on Their Flag?
Do you that there are only 5 sovereign countries in the world that display Union Jack on their national flags? Check out the details here.
Flag is one of the most important symbols of a country, it is a unique identity which is easily recognised by people all over the world. Let us take a look at 5 sovereign independent countries that display Union Jack in their flags. All the countries that display Union Jack are members of the British Commonwealth.
What is Union Jack?
Union Jack is the national flag of United Kingdom, it is a combination of the three crosses of the crosses of the patron saints of England, Ireland and Scotland.
Countries with Union Jack on Their Flag
The following are list of 5 sovereign countries that display Union Jack on their flag.
1. United Kingdom
United Kingdom is the country that displays the complete Union Jack as their flag; it was accepted as the national flag of the United Kingdom in 1801.
2. New Zealand
New Zealand flag consists of a Union Jack on the left side and 5 stars on the right. New Zealand adopted the Union Jack in the year 1902.
3. Australia
Australia also displays the Union Jack on their national flag on the left side. It became a part of the Commonwealth of Britain in 1908.
4. Fiji
Fiji is a country located in the South Pacific Ocean. It adopted the Union Jack on the national flag in the year 1970.
5. Tuvalu
Tuvalu is an archipelagic country located in Polynesian region of Pacific Ocean. It adopted the Union Jack as a part of the national flag in the year 1978.
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Mriganka Chakraborty is a seasoned digital journalist and communications professional who is currently working as Deputy Manager at Jagran Josh, where he leads the General Knowledge Section. As a subject matter expert with 8+ years of editorial experience, he has created authoritative content that is trusted by millions of readers around the world in Science, History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Sports, and Technology. His extensive expertise in these subjects enables him to present complex topics in an engaging, accurate, and reader-friendly manner to a global audience, making learning addictive and fun.
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