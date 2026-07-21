Which are the Only 5 Sovereign Countries to Have Union Jack on Their Flag?

Flag is one of the most important symbols of a country, it is a unique identity which is easily recognised by people all over the world. Let us take a look at 5 sovereign independent countries that display Union Jack in their flags. All the countries that display Union Jack are members of the British Commonwealth.

What is Union Jack?

Union Jack is the national flag of United Kingdom, it is a combination of the three crosses of the crosses of the patron saints of England, Ireland and Scotland.

Countries with Union Jack on Their Flag

The following are list of 5 sovereign countries that display Union Jack on their flag.

1. United Kingdom

United Kingdom is the country that displays the complete Union Jack as their flag; it was accepted as the national flag of the United Kingdom in 1801.