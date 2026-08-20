Which Bank Account Is Best for College Students? Know Savings, Current and Fixed Deposit Accounts
Starting college and opening your first bank account? Learn the difference between Savings, Current and Fixed Deposit accounts, the documents required and which option suits students best.
Are you starting a new adventure this year as a college student? Beginning college often means you need to take the first steps of taking money as your own responsibility. You may need a bank account to receive money from your family, scholarships, internships or part-time jobs.
A bank account can also be used for online payments, cash withdrawals and savings. It is useful for beginners to learn about the various types of bank accounts and which accounts might best fit their needs before opening an account.
There are three types of Bank Accounts For You
What is a Savings Account?
A Savings Account is a simple bank account that allows users to keep their money safe while earning interest on the balance.
Students can use a savings account to pay everyday expenses. For instance, they can receive money, make UPI and online payments, withdraw money through ATMs and pay bills.
The opening of a savings account appears to be the most appropriate choice for most students who are opening a bank account for the first time.
What is a Current Account?
A Current Account isfirst and foremost designed for businesses, traders and organisations that conduct frequent transactions.
A Current account isnot designed for saving money like a savings account but primarily for easy access to funds to conduct regular business transactions.
College students normally do not require a current account unless they run a business or have a particular requirement.
What is a Fixed Deposit?
A Fixed Deposit (FD) is a type of savings in which a person invests money into a bank with a fixed time limit.
The bank will give interest according to the applicable interest rate and longevity. As a fixed deposit isfor a particular time, it isnot necessary for a student to keep hismoney in it.
A student, for instance, who has received a large amount of money but will not need it at present, can keep part of it as a Fixed Deposit.
Savings vs Current vs Fixed Deposit
|
Feature
|
Savings Account
|
Current Account
|
Fixed Deposit (FD)
|
Main Purpose
|
Everyday savings and banking
|
Business transactions
|
Saving for a fixed period
|
Common Users
|
Students and individuals
|
Businesses and traders
|
Individuals and businesses
|
Money Access
|
Easy
|
Easy and frequent
|
Generally limited until maturity
|
Interest
|
Generally paid
|
Usually little or none
|
Paid according to FD terms
|
Regular Transactions
|
Yes
|
Yes, usually frequent
|
No
|
Suitable for Beginners
|
Yes
|
Usually not
|
Useful for planned savings
What Documents Are Needed to Open a Bank Account?
The exact requirements can vary between banks and account types. Students generally need Know Your Customer (KYC) documents such as:
- PAN card
- Aadhaar card or another officially accepted identity document
- Proof of address, if required
- Recent passport-size photograph, if required
- Mobile number linked to the applicant
- Additional documents, depending on the bank and type of account
Some banks also offer online account opening through video KYC or other digital verification methods. Students should check the bank's latest requirements before applying.
Which Account is Best for College Students?
For most first year students, a Savings Account isthe most efficient and simplest account type that can be opened and commonly used. It helps them in receiving money from parents or scholarship or internship payments, making online and UPI payments, withdrawing money, managing daily expenses.
In case of students having idle money that they do not need right away, they can opt for FD but for a predetermined period of time, which will also earn them interest on the money. By far, the best choice for anyone in any circumstance would be a Savings Account because the Current Account isjust an account designed for business types and the people who need to transact many times. Knowing the difference between the various accounts isvery important for a college student.
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