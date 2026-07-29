Which City is Called the City of Dreaming Spires?
The city of Oxford is known as the city of dreaming spires and it earned this nickname from Matthew Arnolds poem which described the skyline of a city with college towers and church spires.
The city of Oxford is known as the “City of Dreaming Spires”, it is one of the most popular city names in the world and came into effect on 1865 when Victorian Era poet Matthew Arnold described the city of Oxford as that city with her dreaming spires in his poem Thyrsis, which was written to commemorate the passing away of his friend, another poet Arthur Hugh Clough.
Why is Oxford called the City of Dreaming Spires?
Oxford is called as the city of dreaming spires because the high rising towers fill the landscape of the city. This city is home to the University of Oxford, one of the most prominent colleges in the world.
Did You Know?
Oxford University is the oldest university in the English-speaking world as evidences of teaching dates back to 1096 AD.
Where does the nickname “City of Dreaming Spires” originate?
The nickname city of dreaming spires originated from a poem titled Thyrsis by the Victorian era poet Matthew Arnold which he wrote to commemorate his friend and fellow poet Arthur Hugh Clough. One of the lines in his poem goes like this:
“And that sweet city with her dreaming spires, She needs not June for beauty's heightening”
The poem was written in 1865, but was published in the Macmillan magazine in 1866. The line which contained dreaming spires became popular than the original poem and now it is considered the most famous nickname of the city of Oxford.
What gives Oxford its dreamy skyline?
City of Oxford gets its skyline from the towers and spires of colleges and churches, when the towers and spires are seen from a distance, it appears to rise above the rooftops, thereby matching the lines as written by Matthew Arnold.
How old is Oxford University?
According to the history of Oxford university, there were evidences of teaching that started in 1096 AD, this makes it the oldest English speaking university in the world. It is also the second oldest university that is still functioning, the oldest being University of Bologna in Italy, which started in 1088 AD.
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