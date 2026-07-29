Which City is Called the City of Dreaming Spires?

The city of Oxford is known as the “City of Dreaming Spires”, it is one of the most popular city names in the world and came into effect on 1865 when Victorian Era poet Matthew Arnold described the city of Oxford as that city with her dreaming spires in his poem Thyrsis, which was written to commemorate the passing away of his friend, another poet Arthur Hugh Clough.

Why is Oxford called the City of Dreaming Spires?

Oxford is called as the city of dreaming spires because the high rising towers fill the landscape of the city. This city is home to the University of Oxford, one of the most prominent colleges in the world.

Did You Know?

Oxford University is the oldest university in the English-speaking world as evidences of teaching dates back to 1096 AD.