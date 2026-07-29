Key Points Nagpur is Maharashtra's winter capital, designated by the 1953 Nagpur Pact.

The 1953 pact ensures an annual winter legislative assembly session in Nagpur.

The dual capital system aims for balanced administration and economic growth across Maharashtra.

The state of Maharashtra is situated in the Western part of India. It shares its boundaries with six other neighbouring states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Goa, along with the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. People generally know the state of Maharashtra because of Mumbai, its main capital city. But very few people know that there are two official capitals. Can you tell which is the winter capital of Maharashtra? We will talk about all of these in this article. Which City Is Known As The Winter Capital Of Maharashtra? Nagpur is designated as the winter capital of Maharashtra state. The city of Nagpur is situated in the east of the state in the Vidarbha region. Nagpur is the third most populous city of Maharashtra after Mumbai and Pune.

There is one main reason for the designation of Nagpur as the winter capital, which is related to the signing of an important political pact on September 28, 1953. It is called the Nagpur Pact. Prior to the creation of the Maharashtra state on May 1, 1960, Nagpur was the capital of the Central Provinces, i.e., the Central Provinces and Berar. After Marathi-speaking areas were united, people of the Vidarbha region feared that their region could be neglected due to its distance from Mumbai, which is around 800 to 1000 kilometres. In order to pacify the people of Vidarbha and ensure equal representation, government leaders of the state decided that there would be one session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) in Nagpur every year in the winter. During this period, the ministers, administrators and legislators of the state move to Nagpur.

Key Facts and Government Statistics About Nagpur Feature / Aspect Mumbai Nagpur Capital Status Primary / Summer Capital Winter Capital Geographic Location West Coast (Arabian Sea) Eastern Maharashtra (Vidarbha Region) Key Function Main seat of Government & Secretariat (Mantralaya) Host of the Annual Winter Session of the Legislative Assembly Historical/Legal Basis — Established under the 1953 Nagpur Pact In order to know more about the administrative significance of Nagpur, the following statistical details are provided: Location: Located at coordinates 21.1498° N latitude and 79.0806° E longitude.

Administration of District: The Nagpur district is made up of 14 Talukas and 12 Assembly Constituencies.

Area of City: The area of the city covers approximately 227.36 sq km, and that of the metropolitan city is 393.50 sq km.

Literacy Rate: As per official district data, the city of Nagpur has a literacy rate of over 88%.

Why Maharashtra Uses a Two-Capital System While having two capitals may sound strange initially, there have been many examples in India where states adopt such a system to govern their large territories. For example, Himachal Pradesh has Shimla and Dharamshala, and historically Jammu and Kashmir used seasonal capitals. For Maharashtra, there are three important reasons behind this system: 1. Balanced Administration for all Regions As Maharashtra is a very big state, covering an area of 307,713 sq km, administration of all regions of the state from a single city located at its western edge, i.e., Mumbai, was posing difficulties. By moving the state government to Nagpur for some days, it ensures that issues related to Vidarbha and Marathwada are considered properly. 2. Legally Binding through the Nagpur Pact